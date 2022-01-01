Alex Rafalowicz’s grandparents survived the holocaust and then settled on Kaurna Country (Adelaide) where his grandfather served as Rabbi. This heritage has inspired his life-long commitment to anti-racism, social, and climate justice and the importance of community. He is currently the Global Director of Programmes at 350.Org and previously served as a strategic adviser at Code Nation, including a secondment to Humberto De La Calle Presidente. Before that he was the Executive Director at the Climate Action Network of Australia where he came from working with international climate justice coalitions, including assisting in the founding and coordination of the Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice. Alex helped found the Australian Youth Climate Coalition and led GetUp’s electoral enrolment campaign in 2010. Alex has a Bachelor of Laws (Hons I) and Bachelor of Arts (Political Science) from the Australian National University as a Charles Hawker Scholar; a joint European Master in Law and Economics (LLM Cum Laude and M.Sc. Economics) from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Gent University and University of Bologna on a Erasmus Scholarship; and an Executive Education Certificate in Organising, Leadership and Action from the Harvard Kennedy School.