Carla McGrath

Carla is a proud Torres Strait Islander woman. Raised on the Australian mainland, Carla retains strong family and community ties to the Torres Strait. Carla brings a wealth of experience in Indigenous public policy and collaborative leadership, having worked as Program Lead for the Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity, Head of Sustainability at the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE), Relationship Manager at Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience (AIME), Co-Chair of the Management Committee of the NSW Reconciliation Council, Vice Chair of Australian Youth Affairs Coalition (AYAC), Board Director of Flashpoint Labs and the George Hicks Foundation, Member of the AIME Corporation, Member of The Smith Family Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Panel and a Public Member of the Australian Press Council. Carla currently runs her own independent consultancy business and is the Chair of Blakdance.

Stephen Monk

Deputy Chair

Stephen Monk is an IT entrepreneur with several successful consulting and product businesses in the UK...

Alex Rafalowicz

Alex Rafalowicz’s grandparents survived the holocaust and then settled on Kaurna Country (Adelaide) where his grandfather...

Sara Saleh

Sara Saleh is an award-winning Arab-Australian human rights activist, writer and poet living and learning on...

Phil Ireland

Phil Ireland is a strategist, policy expert and digital campaigning professional. Phil has over a decade’s...

Karla Deane

Karla Deane is a Senior Associate in Maurice Blackburn’s Brisbane Class Actions practice. Karla is currently...

Sara Haghdoosti

Sara Haghdoosti is the Deputy Director of Win Without War, an organisation that works towards a...
