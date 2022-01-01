Carla McGrath

Carla is a proud Torres Strait Islander woman. Raised on the Australian mainland, Carla retains strong family and community ties to the Torres Strait. Carla brings a wealth of experience in Indigenous public policy and collaborative leadership, having worked as Program Lead for the Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity, Head of Sustainability at the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE), Relationship Manager at Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience (AIME), Co-Chair of the Management Committee of the NSW Reconciliation Council, Vice Chair of Australian Youth Affairs Coalition (AYAC), Board Director of Flashpoint Labs and the George Hicks Foundation, Member of the AIME Corporation, Member of The Smith Family Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Panel and a Public Member of the Australian Press Council. Carla currently runs her own independent consultancy business and is the Chair of Blakdance.