Karla Deane is a Senior Associate in Maurice Blackburn’s Brisbane Class Actions practice. Karla is currently acting in the AMP Shareholder Class Action, and has previously acted on a range of securities, mass tort, and consumer protection class actions, including the Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda diesel emissions cases, the Woolworths Shareholder Class Action, the Radio Rentals Class Action, and the Equine Influenza Class Action. Karla is committed to social justice within her practice, having advised in relation to environmental, asylum seeker and cancer action cases. Before joining Maurice Blackburn in 2014, Karla practiced as a solicitor in Sydney and as a Senior Policy Advisor in the office of the Queensland Premier. Outside of her formal practice, Karla has also been a director of the Climate Action Network Australia, secured a network of volunteers for an asylum seeker clinic, volunteered with the Women’s Legal Service Queensland and Fair Agenda, and was on the NSW Young Lawyers Civil Litigation Committee. Karla possesses significant skills in civil litigation, dispute resolution, legal policy and government matters. She is passionate about community-led outcomes for overcoming injustice, which was her principal influence in choosing to study and practice law.