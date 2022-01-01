Phil Ireland is a strategist, policy expert and digital campaigning professional. Phil has over a decade’s experience working across a range of organisations from Not-For-Profits to Government to the private sector. Phil’s currently serves as the Deputy Executive Director for the Online Progressive Engagement Network (OPEN), where he works across some of the world’s largest digital campaigning organisations. Phil holds a Ph.D. in climate change in addition to a B.Sc (Hons I) and B.A. He has authored several peer-reviewed academic articles, book chapters and articles in the public media. He is a Conjoint Academic at The University of Newcastle and has conducted occasional lectures at conferences and other academic institutions. Phil is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.