Board > Phil Ireland

Phil Ireland

Phil Ireland is a strategist, policy expert and digital campaigning professional. Phil has over a decade’s experience working across a range of organisations from Not-For-Profits to Government to the private sector. Phil’s currently serves as the Deputy Executive Director for the Online Progressive Engagement Network (OPEN), where he works across some of the world’s largest digital campaigning organisations. Phil holds a Ph.D. in climate change in addition to a B.Sc (Hons I) and B.A. He has authored several peer-reviewed academic articles, book chapters and articles in the public media. He is a Conjoint Academic at The University of Newcastle and has conducted occasional lectures at conferences and other academic institutions. Phil is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Carla McGrath

Chair

Carla is a proud Torres Strait Islander woman. Raised on the Australian mainland, Carla retains strong...

Stephen Monk

Deputy Chair

Stephen Monk is an IT entrepreneur with several successful consulting and product businesses in the UK...

Alex Rafalowicz

Alex Rafalowicz’s grandparents survived the holocaust and then settled on Kaurna Country (Adelaide) where his grandfather...

Sara Saleh

Sara Saleh is an award-winning Arab-Australian human rights activist, writer and poet living and learning on...

Phil Ireland

Phil Ireland is a strategist, policy expert and digital campaigning professional. Phil has over a decade’s...

Karla Deane

Karla Deane is a Senior Associate in Maurice Blackburn’s Brisbane Class Actions practice. Karla is currently...

Sara Haghdoosti

Sara Haghdoosti is the Deputy Director of Win Without War, an organisation that works towards a...
Read more about governance at GetUp