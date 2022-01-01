Sara Haghdoosti is the Deputy Director of Win Without War, an organisation that works towards a progressive foreign policy. As Deputy Director Sara helps shape organisational strategy, as well as supervises the digital and operations teams. She's particularly proud of helping lead the organisation's first equity audit and the creation of a proactive three year equity plan. Sara has over a decade of digital campaigning experience. She founded Berim, an organisation that harnessed digital organising to mobilise 70,000 in support of diplomacy with Iran and in the support of change-makers there. She’s previously held roles at the Mozilla Foundation, Change.org and GetUp. Sara is also a writer of YA Novels and this year debuted her first novel ‘Sunburnt Veils’ that explores racism in Australia. When she’s not at work, she’s mostly attempting to and, to her chagrin, failing at staying warm in Chicago, and spending time with her partner and two young children.