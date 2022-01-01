Sara Saleh is an award-winning Arab-Australian human rights activist, writer and poet living and learning on Gadigal Land (Sydney). A longtime campaigner for refugee rights and racial justice, Sara has spent the last decade working with international organisations, including Amnesty International and CARE International in Australia and the Middle East. Her work has focused on media advocacy, law and policy change, and has taken her from the refugee camps of Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and the Syrian border, to the streets of Western Sydney. Sara holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences - Government (Class I Honours) from The University of Sydney, and a Masters of Human Rights Law/Policy from UNSW, where she is currently completing her Juris Doctor, concentrating on police accountability, the prison industrial complex, and the incarceration/detention of marginalised populations. Sara’s first poetry collection was released in August 2016. Her poems have been published in English and Arabic in SBS Life, Australian Poetry Journal, Meanjin, Cordite Poetry Review, Bankstown Poetry Collections and global anthologies A Blade of Grass, Making Mirrors, and Solid Air. She regularly speaks and performs nationally and internationally, and her writing has appeared in The Guardian, Fairfax, SBS, and Junkee. Sara is co-editor of the recently released anthology, Arab, Australian, Other: Stories on Race and Identity (Picador 2019), and is developing her debut novel as a recipient of the Affirm Press Mentorship for Sweatshop Writers. She is a proud Bankstown Poetry Slam ‘Slambassador’.