710 corporations paid $0 tax on almost half a trillion revenue

One third of the largest corporations in Australia paid $0 tax in 2017-18, stunning new data released by the Australian Tax Office reveals.

Dec 12, 2019

Medevac repeal is cruel, heartless and inhumane

In a callous and vindictive political move the government has today torn down Medevac, with Senator Lambie finally voting with the government on the repeal.

Dec 4, 2019

Failure to resettle remaining offshore detainees to cost Australia $1.2 billion

New figures released today reveal that the Australian Government’s failure to finalise resettlement for 535 offshore detainees currently in PNG and Nauru could cost taxpayers $1.2 billion over the next 3 years.

Dec 3, 2019

Origin to fast track fracking plans at the riskiest time of the year

Origin’s announcement that they will fast track fracking during the wet season shows a complete disregard for NT communities, their access to drinking water and their health.

Nov 26, 2019

Prime Minister’s promise to big miners is an attack on everyday people

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made clear today his government has zero plan for the climate crisis and big promises for the mining industry.

Nov 1, 2019

Transcript: Paul Oosting at the National Press Club

Politics Belongs To Everyone

Oct 16, 2019

GetUp’s Paul Oosting to address National Press Club

GetUp’s National Director Paul Oosting will address the National Press Club on Wednesday 16 October.

Oct 10, 2019

Climate change is here, hundreds of scientists downgrade the health of our Great Barrier Reef

Climate change is killing our Reef to the point that its health and outlook has been downgraded for the very first time from poor to very poor.

Aug 30, 2019

Governments must rule out $4.4 billion in public subsidies to Adani

The Morrison and Palaszczuk governments are propping up Adani’s “unbankable and unviable” coal mine by handing over $4.4 billion in public subsidies, according to a new independent report.

Aug 29, 2019

GetUp attack undemocratic

The attack on GetUp members today by Prime Minister Scott Morrison is undemocratic and contains factual errors.

Aug 17, 2019

Origin Energy forced to answer to successful shareholder activist intervention

Origin will be forced to prove it has been granted Traditional Owners consent for fracking the Beetaloo Basin, after an unprecedented shareholder action was successfully filed overnight.

Aug 16, 2019

GetUp under attack again from the hard right

Afraid of being challenged or held to account, the hard-right are trying to shut down democratic participation.

Aug 9, 2019
