One third of the largest corporations in Australia paid $0 tax in 2017-18, stunning new data released by the Australian Tax Office reveals.
In a callous and vindictive political move the government has today torn down Medevac, with Senator Lambie finally voting with the government on the repeal.
New figures released today reveal that the Australian Government’s failure to finalise resettlement for 535 offshore detainees currently in PNG and Nauru could cost taxpayers $1.2 billion over the next 3 years.
Origin’s announcement that they will fast track fracking during the wet season shows a complete disregard for NT communities, their access to drinking water and their health.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made clear today his government has zero plan for the climate crisis and big promises for the mining industry.
Politics Belongs To Everyone
GetUp’s National Director Paul Oosting will address the National Press Club on Wednesday 16 October.
Climate change is killing our Reef to the point that its health and outlook has been downgraded for the very first time from poor to very poor.
The Morrison and Palaszczuk governments are propping up Adani’s “unbankable and unviable” coal mine by handing over $4.4 billion in public subsidies, according to a new independent report.
The attack on GetUp members today by Prime Minister Scott Morrison is undemocratic and contains factual errors.
Origin will be forced to prove it has been granted Traditional Owners consent for fracking the Beetaloo Basin, after an unprecedented shareholder action was successfully filed overnight.
Afraid of being challenged or held to account, the hard-right are trying to shut down democratic participation.
