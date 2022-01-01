Media releases

Grassroots power to rival political parties on election day

In GetUp’s most ambitious election day effort to date, thousands of volunteers will hand out almost 800,000 independent guides to voting for the climate, our health and a fairer future.

May 4, 2019

Melissa Price must resign, Adani’s approvals must be revoked

Explosive leaked documents reveal Environment Minister Melissa Price has been caught red-handed pressuring Adani's groundwater approval to be rubber stamped despite "serious flaws" that would allow Adani to breach the conditions of its approval.

Apr 18, 2019

Five weeks to change Australia!

More than 7,000 everyday people – the majority of which are first-time volunteers – are spearheading GetUp’s campaign to remove the hard right’s tenuous hold on power in Australia, and ensure politicians work to secure a safe climate for our kids.

Apr 11, 2019

Rushed, dangerous, undercooked. The whole process needs a review.

From start to finish, Adani’s approval process has been a crooked debacle.

Apr 5, 2019

Budget delivers ZERO solutions on climate

Budget 2019 confirms the Morrison Government cannot be trusted with our climate.

Apr 3, 2019

Why won’t our PM get hate speech out of politics?

Liberal votes will help re-elect hate peddlers back into our Parliament if the Coalition fails to put One Nation and other scaremongers last on their how-to-vote cards.

Mar 20, 2019

Greg Hunt the next GetUp target

Flinders MP Greg Hunt, the numbers man for Peter Dutton’s failed leadership coup, is GetUp’s latest federal election target.

Mar 14, 2019

AEC declares GetUp independent

The Australian Electoral Commission has today endorsed GetUp as 100% independent.

Feb 18, 2019

Stop and start again! ABC board stacking must end

Thousands of GetUp members are pressuring the Federal Government to urgently overhaul how the ABC’s top jobs are decided -- before it selects a new chair.

Jan 22, 2019

Wanted: a government that protects Qld's water from Adani

That the Federal Environment Department spent just one day investigating evidence of coal giant Adani’s illegal drilling into aquifers of the Great Artesian Basin is unbelievably irresponsible.

Jan 17, 2019

Dutton, Abbott country’s most loathed politicians

It’s official! Peter Dutton is Australia’s most unwanted politician, closely followed by fellow Hard Right leader Tony Abbott.

Jan 17, 2019

Hitting the hard-right with people power!

Everyday people can nominate the hard-right MPs they want booted from Parliament as GetUp builds its 2019 federal election strategy.

Jan 7, 2019
