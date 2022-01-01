In GetUp’s most ambitious election day effort to date, thousands of volunteers will hand out almost 800,000 independent guides to voting for the climate, our health and a fairer future.
Explosive leaked documents reveal Environment Minister Melissa Price has been caught red-handed pressuring Adani's groundwater approval to be rubber stamped despite "serious flaws" that would allow Adani to breach the conditions of its approval.
More than 7,000 everyday people – the majority of which are first-time volunteers – are spearheading GetUp’s campaign to remove the hard right’s tenuous hold on power in Australia, and ensure politicians work to secure a safe climate for our kids.
From start to finish, Adani’s approval process has been a crooked debacle.
Budget 2019 confirms the Morrison Government cannot be trusted with our climate.
Liberal votes will help re-elect hate peddlers back into our Parliament if the Coalition fails to put One Nation and other scaremongers last on their how-to-vote cards.
Flinders MP Greg Hunt, the numbers man for Peter Dutton’s failed leadership coup, is GetUp’s latest federal election target.
The Australian Electoral Commission has today endorsed GetUp as 100% independent.
Thousands of GetUp members are pressuring the Federal Government to urgently overhaul how the ABC’s top jobs are decided -- before it selects a new chair.
That the Federal Environment Department spent just one day investigating evidence of coal giant Adani’s illegal drilling into aquifers of the Great Artesian Basin is unbelievably irresponsible.
It’s official! Peter Dutton is Australia’s most unwanted politician, closely followed by fellow Hard Right leader Tony Abbott.
Everyday people can nominate the hard-right MPs they want booted from Parliament as GetUp builds its 2019 federal election strategy.
