A crushing blow to the hard-right’s pro-coal agenda

Everyday people have sent an overwhelming message to politicians - you have no right to govern if you deliberately ignore the climate.

Oct 21, 2018

There’s no such thing as a safe Liberal seat

New polling reveals the shockwaves sent through the Morrison government in Wentworth will be replicated in Tony Abbott’s seat of Warringah.

Oct 21, 2018

Australian doctors’ orders: get #KidsoffNauru

Doctors are ramping up their push to get Kids off Nauru as the Morrison Government continues to ignore the plight of almost 100 children in the offshore detention centre.

Oct 15, 2018

No child should fear rejection for being who they are

Oct 10, 2018

Caught red handed: Adani rewrites report to cover illegal work

The Queensland Government must refer Adani to the police after the company today admitted providing false information to government.

Sep 18, 2018

Adani caught breaking the law… AGAIN.

GetUp is calling for the immediate prosecution of Adani after explosive evidence exposed the mining giant breaking the law by conducting illegal groundwater drilling works at the site of their proposed Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin in Central Queensland.

Sep 12, 2018

Right wing takes control but our community will triumph

Ordinary people are already uniting against the Federal Government’s lurch towards hard-right and divisive politics.

Aug 24, 2018

Everyday people conquer corporate tax cuts

The defeat of the Turnbull government’s centrepiece economic policy is a victory for everyday people, GetUp National Director Paul Oosting said.

Aug 22, 2018

Boom to bust: QLD Renewables jobs will crash under the NEG

Media Queensland’s booming renewable energy jobs growth will plummet in less than a year under the targets set by Malcolm Turnbull’s National Energy Guarantee, new projections from Green Energy Markets reveal. excerpt

Jul 25, 2018

Boom to bust: Victorian renewables jobs will crash under the NEG

Victoria’s booming renewable energy jobs growth will plummet in less than a year under the targets set by Malcolm Turnbull’s National Energy Guarantee, new projections from Green Energy Markets reveal.

Jul 25, 2018

The state of clean energy: How are the states are tracking on renewables?

This months Renewable Energy Index released by Green Energy Markets reveals how each of the states feeding into the National Electricity Market (NEM) is tracking for electricity production and consumption.

Jul 25, 2018

Victoria on track to frightening Police State status

The Victorian Government’s new laws will hamper the freedom of all Victorians like never before, GetUp has warned.

Jul 24, 2018
