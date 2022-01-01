Everyday people have sent an overwhelming message to politicians - you have no right to govern if you deliberately ignore the climate.
New polling reveals the shockwaves sent through the Morrison government in Wentworth will be replicated in Tony Abbott’s seat of Warringah.
Doctors are ramping up their push to get Kids off Nauru as the Morrison Government continues to ignore the plight of almost 100 children in the offshore detention centre.
The Queensland Government must refer Adani to the police after the company today admitted providing false information to government.
GetUp is calling for the immediate prosecution of Adani after explosive evidence exposed the mining giant breaking the law by conducting illegal groundwater drilling works at the site of their proposed Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin in Central Queensland.
Ordinary people are already uniting against the Federal Government’s lurch towards hard-right and divisive politics.
The defeat of the Turnbull government’s centrepiece economic policy is a victory for everyday people, GetUp National Director Paul Oosting said.
Media Queensland’s booming renewable energy jobs growth will plummet in less than a year under the targets set by Malcolm Turnbull’s National Energy Guarantee, new projections from Green Energy Markets reveal. excerpt
Victoria’s booming renewable energy jobs growth will plummet in less than a year under the targets set by Malcolm Turnbull’s National Energy Guarantee, new projections from Green Energy Markets reveal.
This months Renewable Energy Index released by Green Energy Markets reveals how each of the states feeding into the National Electricity Market (NEM) is tracking for electricity production and consumption.
The Victorian Government’s new laws will hamper the freedom of all Victorians like never before, GetUp has warned.
