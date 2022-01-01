Renewable energy is on track to supply more than a third of the power in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) by 2020 thanks to a combination of large-scale renewable projects and Australia’s booming rooftop solar industry.
Media release GetUp members in Townsville have cautiously welcomed Townsville City Council’s decision to redirect $18.5 million in funding previously set aside to help fund a remote airstrip for coal mining giant Adani - but want assurances the plan is now dead and buried.
Brisbane GetUp members and community groups will today launch an election campaign in the federal seat of Dickson designed to oust sitting conservative MP Peter Dutton.
This legislation remains a grave threat to our democracy and will reduce government accountability.
The Federal Government’s proposed espionage laws attack the democratic rights of everyday Australians and journalists.
Rooftop solar is continuing to boom in Australia with the 2018 installation rate soaring above 2017’s record rate.
South Australian Premier will continue plans to create the world’s biggest ‘virtual power plant’.
The 2018 federal budget is an unprecedented wealth transfer to the top end of town.
After ten months consultation with academics, international policy experts and tens of thousands of GetUp members, GetUp has launched Future to Fight For: a bold social and economic vision to build a flourishing Australia and take action against growing inequality.
GetUp today called on Peter Dutton to categorically rule out granting the Australian Signals Directorate the power to secretly hack into Australian citizens’ emails, bank records and text messages.
The Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM) has issued a report sharply critical of the Turnbull Government’s foreign donations legislation, recommending several key provisions in the Bill be amended or overturned.
Dismantling corporate power and putting everyday people back at the centre of politics are the issues that top GetUp’s 2018 campaign agenda.
