Renewables to supply 1/3 of power in the National Electricity Market by 2020

Renewable energy is on track to supply more than a third of the  power in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) by 2020 thanks to a combination of large-scale renewable projects and Australia’s booming rooftop solar industry.

Jun 27, 2018

Townsville airstrip decision doesn't go far enough

Media release GetUp members in Townsville have cautiously welcomed Townsville City Council’s decision to redirect $18.5 million in funding  previously set aside to help fund a remote airstrip for coal mining giant Adani - but want assurances the plan is now dead and buried.

Jun 20, 2018

Dickson Campaign Launch

Brisbane GetUp members and community groups will today launch an election campaign in the federal seat of Dickson designed to oust sitting conservative MP Peter Dutton.

Jun 16, 2018

Controversial espionage laws fail to protect democratic rights

This legislation remains a grave threat to our democracy and will reduce government accountability.

Jun 8, 2018

Espionage bill betrays our democracy

The Federal Government’s proposed espionage laws attack the democratic rights of everyday Australians and journalists.

Jun 4, 2018

Boom times: Solar citizens lead the energy revolution

Rooftop solar is continuing to boom in Australia with the 2018 installation rate soaring above 2017’s record rate.

May 24, 2018

South Australia’s Premier Marshall leaves Turnbull in the shade

South Australian Premier will continue plans to create the world’s biggest ‘virtual power plant’.

May 23, 2018

Budget hands out $250 BILLION to the top end of town

The 2018 federal budget is an unprecedented wealth transfer to the top end of town.

May 9, 2018

GetUp launches bold vision for the economy

After ten months consultation with academics, international policy experts and tens of thousands of GetUp members, GetUp has launched Future to Fight For: a bold social and economic vision to build a flourishing Australia and take action against growing inequality.

Apr 30, 2018

GetUp demands Dutton rule out Home Affairs plan to spy on Australian citizens

GetUp today called on Peter Dutton to categorically rule out granting the Australian Signals Directorate the power to secretly hack into Australian citizens’ emails, bank records and text messages.

Apr 29, 2018

Government backs down on so-called Charity Gag Bill, but threat to democracy still exists

The Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM) has issued a report sharply critical of the Turnbull Government’s foreign donations legislation, recommending several key provisions in the Bill be amended or overturned.

Apr 9, 2018

GetUp members decide 2018 agenda

Dismantling corporate power and putting everyday people back at the centre of politics are the issues that top GetUp’s 2018 campaign agenda.

Apr 1, 2018
