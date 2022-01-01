One in five Australians come from a non-English speaking background and have shown themselves to be a political force to be reckoned with.
The Business Council of Australia's so-called “Commitment to the Senate” on the corporate tax cut total bullshit
A whopping 37% of the corporate tax cut will immediately head offshore if the Senate passes the Federal Government’s grovel to big business.
The Turnbull Government’s second attempt at making it harder for migrants to secure Australian citizenship is nothing more than the White Australia Policy 2.0.
South Australia now leads the world in overall solar power generation and is second only to Denmark in wind generation.
Kicking off the final day of its week-long blitz to block the Electoral Legislation Amendment (Electoral Funding and Disclosure Reform) Bill 2017, GetUp welcomed the Labor Party’s announcement it would not support a bill that silences charities and not-for-profits.
Protesters gathered at NSW Parliament this afternoon to demand the NSW Government support the Murray Darling Basin Plan.
The Federal Government today introduced a bill to block new migrants accessing the social safety net for three years, including new measures to prevent migrants accessing paid parental leave or support when a loved one becomes terminally ill.
Protesters wearing chicken masks, backed by an 18,000 signature petition, gathered at NSW Parliament today to demand an end to the cruel practice of battery hen farming.
Claims the Federal Government’s electoral amendments will clean up our political system are extremely misleading, GetUp has told a parliamentary inquiry today.
Lowering the voting age in Australia to 16-years-old will bolster our democracy and give young people a greater chance to shape their future.
Australians who installed rooftop solar in 2017 are set to save around $2 billion on their electricity bills in the next decade.
