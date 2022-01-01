Media releases

Expect voter backlash from Liberal, One Nation love-in

One in five Australians come from a non-English speaking background and have shown themselves to be a political force to be reckoned with.

Mar 27, 2018

BCA jobs promise is total bullshit

The Business Council of Australia's so-called “Commitment to the Senate” on the corporate tax cut total bullshit

Mar 22, 2018

Corporate tax cut: 37% will flow directly offshore

A whopping 37% of the corporate tax cut will immediately head offshore if the Senate passes the Federal Government’s grovel to big business.

Mar 21, 2018

Govt’s citizenship changes basically White Australia Policy 2.0

The Turnbull Government’s second attempt at making it harder for migrants to secure Australian citizenship is nothing more than the White Australia Policy 2.0.

Mar 7, 2018

South Australia now leads the world in solar generation

South Australia now leads the world in overall solar power generation and is second only to Denmark in wind generation.

Feb 27, 2018

GetUp converges on Canberra after week-long blitz on “charity gag” legislation

Kicking off the final day of its week-long blitz to block the Electoral Legislation Amendment (Electoral Funding and Disclosure Reform) Bill 2017, GetUp welcomed the Labor Party’s announcement it would not support a bill that silences charities and not-for-profits.

Feb 26, 2018

Save Murray Darling Protest, NSW Parliament House

Protesters gathered at NSW Parliament this afternoon to demand the NSW Government support the Murray Darling Basin Plan.

Feb 16, 2018

Government attempt to scrap safety net for migrants will entrench discrimination against new Australians

The Federal Government today introduced a bill to block new migrants accessing the social safety net for three years, including new measures to prevent migrants accessing paid parental leave or support when a loved one becomes terminally ill.

Feb 15, 2018

Protesters call for battery cage ban

Protesters wearing chicken masks, backed by an 18,000 signature petition, gathered at NSW Parliament today to demand an end to the cruel practice of battery hen farming.

Feb 13, 2018

Government Misleads On Donations Changes

Claims the Federal Government’s electoral amendments will clean up our political system are extremely misleading, GetUp has told a parliamentary inquiry today.

Jan 31, 2018

It’s time to include young people in our politics!

Lowering the voting age in Australia to 16-years-old will bolster our democracy and give young people a greater chance to shape their future.

Jan 28, 2018

2017 solar boom to save households $2 billion

Australians who installed rooftop solar in 2017 are set to save around $2 billion on their electricity bills in the next decade.

Jan 25, 2018
