CELEBRATE! First official day of marriage equality

Today marks the first official day of marriage equality in Australia.

Jan 9, 2018

High ASIC fees costing up to $8.3b a year in lost tax revenue: report

Australia has the most expensive corporate financial data in the world and this results in as much as $8 billion in lost tax revenue each year, corporate tax researchers estimate in the first report out of a new project focusing on tax transparency.

Jan 1, 2018

Human rights groups back in legal case, demand urgent release of people in detention to stop spread of COVID-19

Human rights groups are demanding people in immigration detention be urgently released due to the serious threat of COVID-19, backing in a legal case filed against Peter Dutton about conditions in onshore detention.

Jan 1, 2018

Adani’s $1B loan vetoed, time for federal MPs to stop the mine.

Vast majority of Australians against massive coal mine. Today’s veto of Adani’s $1 billion taxpayer-funded loan is a win for people power.

Dec 12, 2017

Turnbull Government Introduces Getup Clause In Unprecedented Attack On People Power

The Turnbull Government has launched an unprecedented attack targeting GetUp with new legislation introduced to Parliament.

Dec 8, 2017

A Moment We Will Remember Forever

With the passage of Dean Smith’s bill in the House of Representatives this afternoon, marriage equality has become law in Australia.

Dec 7, 2017

Nov 21, 2017

SA Liberals Back Storage But Miss The Boat On Renewables

The South Australian Liberals’ energy policy is great for homeowners with solar but does little to help the rest of state access clean and cheap renewable energy.

Oct 10, 2017
