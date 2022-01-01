Today marks the first official day of marriage equality in Australia.
Australia has the most expensive corporate financial data in the world and this results in as much as $8 billion in lost tax revenue each year, corporate tax researchers estimate in the first report out of a new project focusing on tax transparency.
Human rights groups are demanding people in immigration detention be urgently released due to the serious threat of COVID-19, backing in a legal case filed against Peter Dutton about conditions in onshore detention.
Vast majority of Australians against massive coal mine. Today’s veto of Adani’s $1 billion taxpayer-funded loan is a win for people power.
The Turnbull Government has launched an unprecedented attack targeting GetUp with new legislation introduced to Parliament.
With the passage of Dean Smith’s bill in the House of Representatives this afternoon, marriage equality has become law in Australia.
The South Australian Liberals’ energy policy is great for homeowners with solar but does little to help the rest of state access clean and cheap renewable energy.
Alex Mckinnon
GetUp+61 411 829 334
Susie Gemmell
GetUp+61 435 862 444