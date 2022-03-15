Last night GetUp members from Cairns joined the live launch of the 2022 election campaign in the seat of Leichhardt.
We stand in solidarity with Kumajayi Walker’s families and the Yuendumu and Warlpiri communities
Fracking the Beetaloo will destroy Country and the water supplies remote communities rely on
The Coalition has waged and sustained an intentional campaign of political interference against the ABC, according to a new report released by GetUp.
GetUp is campaigning alongside First Nations communities fighting for action on climate change, federal protections for cultural heritage, increased enrolment and voter participation, and addressing inequality as the centrepiece of its federal election campaign.
GetUp has put the Coalition on notice that any attempt to re-introduce racist, undemocratic Voter ID laws into the Parliament will be met with force.
Today GetUp has launched TalkBlack – a new online platform sharing First Nations stories from a First Nations perspective.
Shell’s takeover of Powershop has let down the tens of thousands of customers who originally made the switch in search of a cleaner energy option.
Recent political scandals have dramatically increased support among voters of all stripes for a strong national anti-corruption watchdog, according to new polling released by GetUp today.
Awards season has a new night of nights! GetUp is proud to present The Dodgies — our voter-driven award to crown the country's worst political scandal.
The Morrison Government's move to introduce new Trump-style voter suppression laws will radically overhaul our electoral system by making it harder for First Nations people to cast a vote and participate in elections.
