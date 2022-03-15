Media releases

GetUp launches campaign in the seat of Leichhardt

Last night GetUp members from Cairns joined the live launch of the 2022 election campaign in the seat of Leichhardt.

Mar 15, 2022

Kumanjayi Walker’s families and community denied justice

We stand in solidarity with Kumajayi Walker’s families and the Yuendumu and Warlpiri communities

Mar 10, 2022

Morrison Government disregards Traditional Owners, splashing more money for Beetaloo fracking

Fracking the Beetaloo will destroy Country and the water supplies remote communities rely on

Mar 7, 2022

Former ABC journalists speak out in explosive new report into political interference

The Coalition has waged and sustained an intentional campaign of political interference against the ABC, according to a new report released by GetUp.

Feb 14, 2022

GetUp federal election campaign to centre First Nations justice

GetUp is campaigning alongside First Nations communities fighting for action on climate change, federal protections for cultural heritage, increased enrolment and voter participation, and addressing inequality as the centrepiece of its federal election campaign.

Feb 10, 2022

GetUp slams Coalition attempt to reintroduce racist Voter ID laws

GetUp has put the Coalition on notice that any attempt to re-introduce racist, undemocratic Voter ID laws into the Parliament will be met with force.

Feb 8, 2022

GetUp launches online platform showcasing First Nations stories

Today GetUp has launched TalkBlack – a new online platform sharing First Nations stories from a First Nations perspective.

Jan 25, 2022

Parliament to receive massive petition against publicly-funded fracking in the Beetaloo Basin

Nov 23, 2021

Powershop on notice after Shell takeover

Shell’s takeover of Powershop has let down the tens of thousands of customers who originally made the switch in search of a cleaner energy option.

Nov 23, 2021

New poll shows soaring support for federal ICAC with teeth

Recent political scandals have dramatically increased support among voters of all stripes for a strong national anti-corruption watchdog, according to new polling released by GetUp today.

Nov 10, 2021

GetUp presents The Dodgies, our new 'award' for worst political scandal

Awards season has a new night of nights! GetUp is proud to present The Dodgies — our voter-driven award to crown the country's worst political scandal.

Nov 10, 2021

Government’s new voter suppression laws create barriers for First Nations people to vote

The Morrison Government's move to introduce new Trump-style voter suppression laws will radically overhaul our electoral system by making it harder for First Nations people to cast a vote and participate in elections.

Oct 27, 2021
