First Nations climate advocates and Traditional Owners have demanded Country Liberal Party Senator Sam McMahon apologise for her "bullying tactics" and "hostile questioning" when Empire Energy appeared before the Senate inquiry into fracking in the Beetaloo Basin this afternoon.
The tragic death of 43-year-old Ngemba man Frank “Gud” Coleman is yet another damning indictment on Australia's brutal and racist policing and justice system.
The Morrison Government's announcement today in NAIDOC Week that it has begun handing out grants to help gas corporations frack the Beetaloo Basin is an insult to First Nations communities, Traditional Owners, and the government's so-called "commitment" to healing Country.
A groundbreaking artistic collaboration between Northern Territory Traditional Owners and Melbourne artist Coree Thorpe was unveiled in North Fitzroy on Thursday, as part of a nationwide campaign against the Federal Government's policy of giving free money to the gas corporations that want to frack the Northern Territory.
The Senate's vote today to establish a Parliamentary inquiry into fracking in the Beetaloo Basin is a massive victory for Traditional Owners all across the Northern Territory.
Traditional Owners from across the Northern Territory will address the media at Parliament House today, sending a clear message to Canberra that the Federal Government's proposal to frack the Beetaloo Basin is not supported by First Nations communities.
Former Western Australian treasurer Ben Wyatt has been appointed to the board of not one, but two major mining corporations — including the one that destroyed Juukan Gorge while he was Aboriginal Affairs Minister.
Traditional Owners from across the Northern Territory have vowed to put an end to the threat of fracking on their Countries.
Labor has joined forces with the Morrison Government today to rush through legislation weakening the rules for the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF). The new laws clear the way for a $5 billion slush fund to prop up unviable gas projects, pipelines, fracking and methane.
The Morrison Government’s ongoing attacks on journalism are on display in the heart of Sydney, in a brand new mural commissioned by GetUp.
