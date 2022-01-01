Media releases

Liberal Senator insults Traditional Owners in astonishing fracking inquiry hearing

First Nations climate advocates and Traditional Owners have demanded Country Liberal Party Senator Sam McMahon apologise for her "bullying tactics" and "hostile questioning" when Empire Energy appeared before the Senate inquiry into fracking in the Beetaloo Basin this afternoon.

Jul 28, 2021

Traditional Owners from the NT to Texas call on Macquarie Group to stop funding fracking

Jul 28, 2021

Yet another Aboriginal death in custody an indictment on Australia's justice system

The tragic death of 43-year-old Ngemba man Frank “Gud” Coleman is yet another damning indictment on Australia's brutal and racist policing and justice system.

Jul 14, 2021

Beetaloo fracking grants during NAIDOC Week an insult to Territory Traditional Owners

The Morrison Government's announcement today in NAIDOC Week that it has begun handing out grants to help gas corporations frack the Beetaloo Basin is an insult to First Nations communities, Traditional Owners, and the government's so-called "commitment" to healing Country.

Jul 7, 2021

Traditional Owners and Melbourne artists unite to say: Don't Frack The NT

A groundbreaking artistic collaboration between Northern Territory Traditional Owners and Melbourne artist Coree Thorpe was unveiled in North Fitzroy on Thursday, as part of a nationwide campaign against the Federal Government's policy of giving free money to the gas corporations that want to frack the Northern Territory.

Jul 1, 2021

Senate inquiry into Beetaloo fracking a massive win for Traditional Owners

The Senate's vote today to establish a Parliamentary inquiry into fracking in the Beetaloo Basin is a massive victory for Traditional Owners all across the Northern Territory.

Jun 23, 2021

Traditional Owners come to Canberra to say: "Don't frack the NT"

Traditional Owners from across the Northern Territory will address the media at Parliament House today, sending a clear message to Canberra that the Federal Government's proposal to frack the Beetaloo Basin is not supported by First Nations communities.

Jun 17, 2021

Ben Wyatt waltzes through the revolving door between government and Big Mining

Former Western Australian treasurer Ben Wyatt has been appointed to the board of not one, but two major mining corporations — including the one that destroyed Juukan Gorge while he was Aboriginal Affairs Minister.

Jun 4, 2021

Traditional Owners unite to speak out against Beetaloo fracking

Traditional Owners from across the Northern Territory have vowed to put an end to the threat of fracking on their Countries.

Jun 2, 2021

Snap rally at Empire Energy's AGM to oppose Beetaloo fracking

-

May 27, 2021

Major parties ram bill through Parliament giving $5 billion to gas

Labor has joined forces with the Morrison Government today to rush through legislation weakening the rules for the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF). The new laws clear the way for a $5 billion slush fund to prop up unviable gas projects, pipelines, fracking and methane.

May 13, 2021

Massive new Sydney mural shows Morrison Government's attacks on press freedom

The Morrison Government’s ongoing attacks on journalism are on display in the heart of Sydney, in a brand new mural commissioned by GetUp.

May 13, 2021
