The push to allow the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to invest in gas, nuclear, and coal-burning power projects is a last grasp at relevance from a dwindling group of anti-climate action zealots who haven't accepted that the world has left them behind.
Today, GetUp releases 'Murdoch & Morrison v. The ABC', an explosive new documentary revealing the conservative campaign to gut, discredit and ultimately abolish our iconic public broadcaster.
With the holiday season fast approaching and many aged care homes still restricting visitors, we were afraid people in aged care wouldn't feel the holiday cheer.
The data is in: News Corp produces and amplifies climate scepticism on an industrial scale.
The Federal Government's decision to earmark $50 million for fast-tracking gas exploration in the Northern Territory's Beetaloo Basin is an outrageous waste of public money.
Peter Dutton and the Morrison Government have rammed through laws giving sweeping new surveillance powers to ASIO in Parliament's final few sitting hours of the year.
Following the release of the interim report of the Senate Inquiry into the destruction of 46,000-year-old caves at Juukan Gorge, the Federal Government must enact a nationwide moratorium on development approvals potentially impacting on Indigenous cultural heritage until the Inquiry can finish its work.
As the Morrison Government ramps up its outreach efforts to entice international students back to Australia, "Study in Australia: You pay us, we ignore you!" is a very official* tourism campaign informing international students about the type of experience they can expect to have in Australia while the Government refuses to offer them any financial support during the Covid crisis.
Following the release of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security's report on The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Amendment Bill 2020 this afternoon, it's more important than ever that Parliament hold Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's latest power grab up to the full light of scrutiny, instead of rushing to pass yet another draconian security bill.
MPs and Senators from across the political spectrum will come together on Tuesday to receive a petition calling on Parliament to oppose Peter Dutton's latest power grab.
Alex Mckinnon
GetUp+61 411 829 334
Susie Gemmell
GetUp+61 435 862 444