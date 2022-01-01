Media releases

Clean energy bank must not become a slush fund for coal, gas, and nuclear

The push to allow the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to invest in gas, nuclear, and coal-burning power projects is a last grasp at relevance from a dwindling group of anti-climate action zealots who haven't accepted that the world has left them behind.

Feb 18, 2021

GetUp releases new documentary exposing Morrison and Murdoch's war on the ABC

Today, GetUp releases 'Murdoch & Morrison v. The ABC', an explosive new documentary revealing the conservative campaign to gut, discredit and ultimately abolish our iconic public broadcaster.

Feb 4, 2021

GetUp members bring holiday cheer to aged care residents in lockdown

With the holiday season fast approaching and many aged care homes still restricting visitors, we were afraid people in aged care wouldn't feel the holiday cheer.

Dec 24, 2020

New research reveals massive scale of News Corp climate scepticism

The data is in: News Corp produces and amplifies climate scepticism on an industrial scale.

Dec 17, 2020

Propping up failing gas industry is a waste of public money

The Federal Government's decision to earmark $50 million for fast-tracking gas exploration in the Northern Territory's Beetaloo Basin is an outrageous waste of public money.

Dec 17, 2020

Major parties collude to rush passage of shameful ASIO bill

Peter Dutton and the Morrison Government have rammed through laws giving sweeping new surveillance powers to ASIO in Parliament's final few sitting hours of the year.

Dec 10, 2020

Nationwide moratorium needed to prevent more Juukan Gorge disasters

Following the release of the interim report of the Senate Inquiry into the destruction of 46,000-year-old caves at Juukan Gorge, the Federal Government must enact a nationwide moratorium on development approvals potentially impacting on Indigenous cultural heritage until the Inquiry can finish its work.

Dec 9, 2020

Finally, an honest "government" ad about studying in Australia

As the Morrison Government ramps up its outreach efforts to entice international students back to Australia, "Study in Australia: You pay us, we ignore you!" is a very official* tourism campaign informing international students about the type of experience they can expect to have in Australia while the Government refuses to offer them any financial support during the Covid crisis.

Dec 8, 2020

Parliament must push for protections for citizens and journalists in draconic ASIO bill

Following the release of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security's report on The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Amendment Bill 2020 this afternoon, it's more important than ever that Parliament hold Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's latest power grab up to the full light of scrutiny, instead of rushing to pass yet another draconian security bill.

Dec 3, 2020

Morrison Government’s response to COVID deaths in aged care is tokenistic

Dec 1, 2020

11AM TODAY: Politicians meet on Parliament lawns to protest Peter Dutton's ASIO power grab

Dec 1, 2020

Politicians and community members unite to oppose Dutton's ASIO bill

MPs and Senators from across the political spectrum will come together on Tuesday to receive a petition calling on Parliament to oppose Peter Dutton's latest power grab.

Nov 30, 2020
