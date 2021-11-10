GetUp presents The Dodgies, our new 'award' for worst political scandal

Nov 10th 2021

Awards season has a new night of nights! GetUp is proud to present The Dodgies — our voter-driven award to crown the country's worst political scandal.

With the Morrison Government refusing to join the rest of Parliament and vote for a strong anti-corruption watchdog, GetUp members are taking the lead by voting to pick the worst political scandals of recent years.

From sports rorts to dodgy documents and blind trusts, voters are spoiled for choice! That's why The Dodgies are letting people vote up to three times — when it comes to scandals in Parliament, you can't pick just one!

The "winner" will have a very special prize, inspired by novelty cheques and giant trophies, on behalf of GetUp members everywhere who want a federal corruption watchdog with teeth.

GetUp Media and Democracy Campaign Director Rafi Alam said:

"We're thrilled to be launching The Dodgies, Australia's least-coveted award.

"Thousands of Australians will cast their vote to pick the worst political scandal of recent times. With no federal anti-corruption watchdog to keep politicians in line, there are plenty of doozies for people to choose from.

"Until Parliament finally gets its act together and establishes a strong, transparent anti-corruption commission we’ll be shining a light on this country’s worst political scandals. Cast your vote today!"

