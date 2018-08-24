Right wing takes control but our community will triumph

Aug 24th 2018

Ordinary people are already uniting against the Federal Government’s lurch towards hard-right and divisive politics.

Ordinary people are already uniting against the Federal Government’s lurch towards hard-right and divisive politics.

GetUp national director Paul Oosting said people know Scott Morrison will deliver cruel policies and divide Australia.

“People want a government that unites us, not divides,” Mr Oosting said.

“Peter Dutton and the hard-right faction just brought down a Prime Minister who didn’t do enough to appease them. No matter who is Prime Minister, this government is dead-set on a platform of racism, climate-wrecking, and sky-rocketing inequality.



“Communities everywhere are rightly scared about what’s to come under a hard-right Morrison government.

“Scott Morrison imprisoned men women and children seeking asylum, he’s urged his party to capitalise on anti-Muslim sentiment to win votes, was the architect of the plan for $80 billion in corporate tax cuts, tried to block the banking Royal Commission, paraded a lump of coal in Parliament to joke about climate change and wants to discriminate against the LGBTIQ community.

“But we have what Scott Morrison will never have: each other, the power of ordinary people uniting to do extraordinary things.

“In the last 72 hours, more than 5,000 people have pledged to volunteer over 66,000 hours to stand up for justice, compassion, and fairness. That’s four times our 2016 election effort.”