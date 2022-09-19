Traditional Owners continue fight in Beetaloo following Origin’s ASX breaking news

Sep 19th 2022

With Tamboran picking up a major stake in the Beetaloo, the fight to protect land rights is far from over.

After ten years of pressure from Traditional Owners, Origin Energy Limited have announced today they will divest 100 per cent of their interest in the Beetaloo Basin.



Traditional Owners have fought Origin every step of the way saying they don’t consent to the fracking project that destroys cultural heritage, water and the climate. They have been joined in this fierce opposition by pastoralists and communities all across the country.

In their announcement, Origin admits fracking the Beetaloo is a risky, loss-making venture.

Traditional Owner, Nicholas Fitzpatrick said:

“We’ve been telling Origin we don’t want fracking on our land that would destroy our aquifers, cultural heritage and contribute to climate change.

“This fight won’t stop here. We don’t want Tamboran coming in here and fracking our country. They need to respect our demands and end fracking in the Beetaloo.

GetUp CEO, Larissa Baldwin said:

“For over a decade these projects have had huge opposition from Traditional Owners, pastoralists, and communities fighting fracking gas fields.

“Projects like these require billions of dollars of taxpayers money to get off the ground and when we are faced with increased natural disasters caused by climate change, fracking is not safe, viable or responsible for any company or government to back.

“Despite the warnings, Origin still wants to profit off fracking in the Beetaloo while wiping their hands clean of the risk and the mess. They still have big projects in other places like the Kimberley, where Traditional Owners have also been fighting for years. That’s why we will still be at Origin’s AGM next month. We aren't letting Origin off the hook.

“Tamboran should be ready for a fight. They have a dodgy history of ignoring Traditional Owners, destroying Country and taking public money to prop up their risky projects.”



