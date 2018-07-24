Victoria on track to frightening Police State status

Jul 24th 2018

The Victorian Government’s new laws will hamper the freedom of all Victorians like never before, GetUp has warned.

GetUp Human Rights director Shen Narayanasamy said the State Government wants to tell people - including children - who they can and can’t socialise with.

“Under these laws, a 14 year old could be told that they can’t go to the movies with their friends, a 50 year old could be forced to quit their swim club because Victoria Police believe their friends or family are up to no good,” she said.

“This is was where a police state starts. People should be free to socialise with whoever they choose.”

GetUp is joining community groups from across the state in calling for the laws to be abandoned.



“These laws must be abandoned if Victoria is to become a state where everyone is treated fairly.”