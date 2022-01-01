Media > Spokespeople

Rafi Alam

Campaign Director

Rafi is GetUp’s Director of Economic Fairness, and has campaigned on raising income support, investing in public jobs, renters’ rights and social housing, and funding for healthcare. Currently his focus is working with affected communities and grassroots storytelling.

Before joining GetUp, Rafi worked in the trade union movement, anti-racism advocacy, and in state and federal elections, and completed a doctorate in sociology on the relationship between community legal centres, government funding, and social movements.

Paul Oosting

National Director

TOPICSGetUp campaigns, Social change and movements, Populist left insurgent campaigns (eg. Bernie Sanders), Elections, Electoral reform, Democratic reform, Federal integrity watchdog.

Natalie O'brien

Chief of Staff

TOPICSGetUp campaigns, Digital campaigning, Economic justice, Women in leadership, Non-profit management.

Larissa Baldwin

First Nations Justice Campaigns Director

TOPICSFirst Nations justice, Self-determination, Climate justice, Land Rights, Human Rights, Gas policy, Native Title and land rights, Decarceration

Kathryn McCallum

Climate Justice Campaign Director

TOPICSClimate Justice, climate advocacy, clean energy, environmental policy, conservation.

Chandi Bates

Democracy & Media Campaign Director

TOPICSPress freedom, civil liberties, ABC cuts, trust in democracy, voting rights, media diversity, anti-corruption

