Rafi is GetUp’s Director of Economic Fairness, and has campaigned on raising income support, investing in public jobs, renters’ rights and social housing, and funding for healthcare. Currently his focus is working with affected communities and grassroots storytelling.

Before joining GetUp, Rafi worked in the trade union movement, anti-racism advocacy, and in state and federal elections, and completed a doctorate in sociology on the relationship between community legal centres, government funding, and social movements.