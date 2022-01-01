Kathryn McCallum is a people-powered movement builder, storyteller and campaigner who helps thoughtful, determined citizens become powerful advocates for climate justice. As a journalist, she was published and broadcast nationally in the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and on ABC Radio. Kathryn walked 44 days solo across Australia’s highest mountains – an adventure featured in Australian Geographic. Huge alpine bushfires burnt up the dry mountains behind her, igniting a fierce commitment to climate advocacy.
Kathryn led communications and mobilisation with the Australian Conservation Foundation. As part of the environment movement, Kathryn has helped to win new laws to support clean energy; end billions in subsidies for polluting fuels; keep nuclear waste off First Nations lands; and protect forests, water and wildlife. Mesmerised by nature since she was a lizard-catching child who refused to wear shoes, Kathryn now mentors children in nature connection and studies tracking. She overcame chronic fatigue to become an Australian lightweight rowing champion. Her Danish family were part of the resistance who hid thousands of people from Nazi concentration camps. Her grandfather worked for the Latrobe Valley coal mines. She lives on the unceded lands of the Wurundjeri people and the Gunaikurnai people.