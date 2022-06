Chandi is GetUp’s Democracy and Media Campaign Director, working across issues such as the fight to keep our ABC fully funded, press freedom, and for a strong, anti-corruption commission with real power to hold politicians to account.

Chandi joined GetUp in 2019, working on the successful Warringah election campaign to oust Tony Abbott from Parliament. Before joining GetUp Chandi worked as a Media and Policy Advisor at NSW Parliament for five years.