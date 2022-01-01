Paul Oosting has been the National Director of GetUp since 2015.

As National Director, Paul has led GetUp through two federal election campaigns and pioneered a raft of innovative campaign tactics and tools. This includes the successful Yes Campaign for Marriage Equality that helped thousands of people mobilise and enrol to vote.

Paul works alongside GetUp’s one million members and talented team of world class campaigners, organisers, technologists and analysts. Together, they drive a campaign agenda focused on enhancing participation in our democracy.

Before joining GetUp, Paul led the successful campaign to stop Gunns’ proposed pulp mill in Tasmania. His negotiations resulted in the protection of over 160,000 hectares of Tasmania’s ancient forests.

Download a high resolution portrait.