Paul Oosting

National Director

Paul Oosting has been the National Director of GetUp since 2015.

As National Director, Paul has led GetUp through two federal election campaigns and pioneered a raft of innovative campaign tactics and tools. This includes the successful Yes Campaign for Marriage Equality that helped thousands of people mobilise and enrol to vote.

Paul works alongside GetUp’s one million members and talented team of world class campaigners, organisers, technologists and analysts. Together, they drive a campaign agenda focused on enhancing participation in our democracy.

Before joining GetUp, Paul led the successful campaign to stop Gunns’ proposed pulp mill in Tasmania. His negotiations resulted in the protection of over 160,000 hectares of Tasmania’s ancient forests.

TOPICSGetUp campaigns, Social change and movements, Populist left insurgent campaigns (eg. Bernie Sanders), Elections, Electoral reform, Democratic reform, Federal integrity watchdog.

Natalie O'brien

Chief of Staff

TOPICSGetUp campaigns, Digital campaigning, Economic justice, Women in leadership, Non-profit management.

Larissa Baldwin

First Nations Justice Campaigns Director

TOPICSFirst Nations justice, Self-determination, Climate justice, Land Rights, Human Rights, Gas policy, Native Title and land rights, Decarceration

Kathryn McCallum

Climate Justice Campaign Director

TOPICSClimate Justice, climate advocacy, clean energy, environmental policy, conservation.

Chandi Bates

Democracy & Media Campaign Director

TOPICSPress freedom, civil liberties, ABC cuts, trust in democracy, voting rights, media diversity, anti-corruption

Rafi Alam

Campaign Director

TOPICSWelfare, public jobs, housing, healthcare, access to legal justice, community services, corporate tax, privatisation.