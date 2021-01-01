Work at GetUp!

We are a team and we are greater than the sum of our parts. We depend on each other's talents, expertise and passions to achieve excellence in all that we do. We're never turfy or competitive because we are stronger when we work together. Everything we achieve is the outcome of incredible collaboration and ongoing learning. We always make time to lend a hand or to give advice, because we know that it increases our impact. We share in each others successes and mistakes. We make sure that our teammates are looking after themselves. When the going gets tough - whether it be when we've had bad news about a campaign, or whether someone needs support about something going on in their life - we've got each other's backs.