We want to live in a country where everyone is treated with fairness and compassion.

We strive for our campaigns to contribute to the larger fight for First Nations Justice across the country.

We know that an open, free, and fair media is one of the cornerstones of democracy — and must be defended.

We’re striving for a safe climate and thriving, vibrant natural world that future generations can enjoy for years to come.

We believe in a society defined by social and economic equity, where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Donations Policy

GetUp is deeply committed to People Power, and to enabling democratic participation via donations from as many individuals and businesses as possible.

However, there are some individuals and businesses from whom we do not accept donations, due to state or federal electoral laws or because of our movement's core values – like independence, or our mission to build a progressive Australia.

GetUp cannot accept foreign donations for electoral expenditure. If you would like to make a donation to any of our electoral campaigns, you must be an Australian Citizen, resident, entity or satisfy the conditions under the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 to donate to us.

If you have questions or need to arrange a refund on this basis, please contact our Donations team.

We are obliged to disclose cumulative donations of $14,300 or more in a financial year to the Australian Electoral Commission under the Commonwealth Electoral Act. Because GetUp is passionate about more transparency in our democracy, we disclose all cumulative donations of $10,000 or more in a financial year.

We may also be obliged to disclose single or cumulative donations of $1,000 or more to one or more State Electoral Commissions under one or more State Electoral Acts.

Donors who contribute to any of our campaigns relating to a state government election in Victoria, New South Wales or South Australia are required by electoral laws in those states to disclose the donation to the relevant State Electoral Commission if the amount contributed (either as a single or cumulative donation) is equal to or more than the amounts in the table below. Information on how to make a disclosure can be found on each State Electoral Commission website.

You may view all our donations disclosures at any time.