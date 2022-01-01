Join over a million GetUp members fighting for a fair, flourishing, and just Australia.
The ABC is the lifeline of many Australian communities. And yet it's under threat. Sign now to demand a fully funded ABC.
Fracking companies want to silence Traditional Owners and Remote Aboriginal communities who say no fracking on their land. But they’re powerful and they’re standing up to protect country.
From the bushfires to the pandemic, the Morrison government has let many people down and left many people behind. While people and communities have rolled up their sleeves and stepped in to help each other, Morrison has been missing in action.
From standing up to gas giants like Origin Energy to running a hard-hitting media campaign to save the ABC, our most important work relies on the support of regular donations made by the GetUp Crew.
Under the cover of coronavirus, Angus Taylor and Scott Morrison want to funnel clean energy funding into climate-wrecking fossil fuels.
Legal experts say the Morrison Government has violated its legal obligations to protect the Great Barrier Reef.
These latest appointments are just another slap in the face for integrity by a government. We've created an easy tool to help you write to your Editor.
First Nations communities are still fighting to defend cultural heritage and protect sacred sites from destruction by mining companies, and Australia has just been ranked last on climate action out of almost 200 countries.
Our movement combines the sheer power of a million members, strategic partners, and a central team of experienced campaigners. Online and offline, we’ve got the people power, and expertise to influence outcomes and hold key decision makers to account.
GetUp is, and always has been, an independent organisation. Our work is driven by our values, not party politics, and seeks to make real change — not just noise.
Fair
GetUp members are campaigning for a fairer taxation system, a better education for every child, and a comprehensive welfare system that protects society's most vulnerable. We’re also fighting for stronger national heritage laws that protect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander sacred sites and culture.
Flourishing
In a crucial decade for our planet, GetUp members are pushing the government to take action to prevent climate change and pave the way towards a renewable energy future. We also stand for the ongoing protection of our forests, oceans and wildlife.
Just
GetUp members believe in a fair go for everyone and continue to fight for justice for asylum seekers, support for temporary visa holders and international students during the coronavirus crisis, and a free and fair media — including the ABC.
GetUp focuses and amplifies your voice alongside a million others so that you’re not just heard – you make a real difference. You help set the strategy, you choose the issues you want to work on, and together, we make a huge impact.