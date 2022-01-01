We want to live in a country where everyone is treated with fairness and compassion.

Privacy Policy

GetUp is committed to protecting your Privacy

GetUp is an independent movement of more than a million people working to build a progressive Australia and bring participation back into our democracy.

As you take part in GetUp campaigns for a more fair, flourishing, and just Australia, GetUp is committed to protecting your privacy. We take seriously your right to keep your Personal Information private, and our obligation to manage your Personal Information with care.

This policy sets out the ways we work hard to keep your Personal Information safe and private. By visiting our websites, signing a petition, making a donation, applying to be a staff member or volunteer, or otherwise providing us with your Personal Information, you consent to your Personal Information (including your Sensitive Information) being collected, held, used and disclosed as set out in this policy.

Personal Information

Personal Information is defined in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) as information or an opinion about an identified individual, or an individual who is reasonably identifiable, whether the information or opinion is true or not, and whether the information or opinion is recorded in a material form or not.

Sensitive Information is defined in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) as including information about a person's racial or ethnic origin, political affiliation, religious affiliation, mental health, disability, trade union or other professional or trade association membership, sexual preferences and criminal record, and other health information.

What kinds of Personal Information does GetUp collect and hold? The kinds of information that GetUp collects will depend on the nature of your involvement with GetUp: When you first take action on a GetUp campaign, the Personal Information we collect generally includes email address, first name and last name, home and mobile phone numbers, and home address.

As you take subsequent actions on GetUp campaigns, the Personal Information we collect generally includes the actions you take with GetUp, the donations you make to GetUp (and other information you give to us when donating, like bank details or credit card details), your phone number if you dial in to our phone banking system, information you give to us when completing surveys, like gender and date of birth, and information contained in feedback or complaints.

We may also collect your Personal Information when you take action on a website that we administer.

Some Personal Information which we may collect in the course of your engagement with GetUp is Sensitive Information. For example we might collect information about your campaign priorities or political views. This is because we want to understand what you're passionate about. Knowing your priorities, values and opinions helps us communicate with you better.

If you are, or apply to be, a GetUp staff member or volunteer, the Personal Information GetUp collects about you generally includes employment details like job title, salary and work practices, information you give to us when applying for a job, like past employment details, referee's comments, performance reviews, and performance complaints. The Sensitive Information GetUp may collect includes health information and criminal record information.

Why do we collect, hold, use and disclose your Personal Information? GetUp is one of Australia's largest and most effective progressive campaigning organisations. Our vision is a more fair, flourishing and just Australia, led by the values and hopes of everyday people. Our mission is to create a thriving democracy by giving everyday Australians the chance to make extraordinary impact – online, across the airwaves, and in the streets. We never collect, hold, use or disclose Personal Information other than in pursuit of this vision, mission, and our functions or activities. We make sure that GetUp only holds, uses and discloses Personal Information for the purpose for which it was collected. We will not use or disclose Personal Information for a purpose other than that for which it was collected unless: you have consented to this use or disclosure;

GetUp is required to, or authorised to, by the law or a court or tribunal order; or

Otherwise in accordance with applicable privacy and data protection laws. Collection, holding and use of Personal Information We collect, hold and use Personal Information about you so that we can: run effective campaigns in line with our goals and values;

communicate with you about our campaigns and activities, give you the opportunity to participate in our campaigns and activities, and tailor the opportunities we give to you, for example to your campaigning priorities and location;

provide you with opportunities to chip in to our campaigns and activities, make it easy for you to make donations, and tailor the donations we ask of you to affordable amounts;

analyse and research our member and donor base so that we can better retain and attract members and donors and grow our people powered movement;

measure the effectiveness of our campaigns and activities so that we can improve them and scale our impact;

administer any services we provide;

deliver administrative functions like responding to feedback or complaints, processing donations, providing receipts and improving our website. Disclosure of Personal Information GetUp never sells, licences or rents your Personal Information. However, there are some purposes for which your Personal Information will be disclosed, including: When you sign a petition, open letter or similar on the GetUp website, GetUp will disclose your first name, last name and postcode to the target or targets of the petition or open letter. Similarly, when you contact an MP or similar through GetUp systems, GetUp will disclose your first name, last name, postcode and email address to the MP or similar. Participating in GetUp campaigns can mean disclosing your name and contact details together with your campaign priorities or political views to a potentially wide range of people.

When you sign a petition on the Campaigns By Me website, your name and post code and any comments you have posted on the website may be disclosed to the creator of the campaign or the target of the petition in accordance with the Campaigns By Me Terms of Service.

Sometimes GetUp discloses your Personal Information to trusted third parties providing services to GetUp, such as trusted call centre providers, direct mail providers, digital advertising platforms and research organisations that we work with. Occasionally we disclose it to trusted and like-minded Australian non-government organisations. This is to ensure we are working as effectively as possible with these trusted third parties and organisations to contact you about campaigns or activities which we believe could be of interest to you. We take reasonable steps to ensure that these third parties are bound by privacy and confidentiality obligations when handling your Personal Information. If you don't want your Personal Information disclosed in these ways, please let us know either at the time we collect your information or at any later time on (02) 9211 4400 or at privacy@getup.org.au. Disclosure of Personal Information to overseas recipients Some of the trusted third parties providing services to GetUp are in the United States, so it is possible that your Personal Information will be disclosed overseas. GetUp takes reasonable steps to ensure that any overseas recipient of your Personal Information complies with Australian Privacy Principles in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth), or is subject to another law or scheme that is substantially similar to the Australian Privacy Principles. If neither of these situations apply, GetUp will not disclose your Personal Information to an overseas recipient unless it is otherwise authorised to do so.

How does GetUp collect Personal Information? GetUp collects Personal Information from a range of sources, including: our websites, for example if you sign a petition and give your email address, name and/or other details;

in person, over the phone, by email and via online surveys;

through documents such as resumes and business cards, in the case of job applicants;

from publicly available sources;

via cookies on our website (see more below);

from third parties including trusted non-government organisations and reputable marketing list brokers (note that these third parties will only have your Personal Information and be able to share it with us if you have consented to this); We make sure that our collection of Personal Information from these sources is legal and fair. If GetUp receives information that we did not solicit, and the information is not information that we would otherwise have collected, we will destroy that information where it is lawful to do so.

How does GetUp keep your information safe? GetUp Systems GetUp takes the security of Personal Information very seriously and has implemented a range of physical and electronic security measures to protect your Personal Information from misuse, interference, loss, and unauthorised access, use, modification, or disclosure. GetUp holds Personal Information in our secure databases and in secure third-party cloud databases. These databases are best practice, protected and comply with industry security standards. GetUp regularly conducts penetration testing on these databases to ensure that they are secure. GetUp has strict security protocols and thorough risk management processes in place. In relation to Personal Information specifically, GetUp has strict data storage, access, handling and retention protocols. We regularly audit for compliance with these protocols, and review and update these protocols. GetUp Staff and Volunteers Only authorised, properly trained staff and volunteers have access to GetUp's databases. GetUp continually monitors who is accessing these databases. GetUp's staff and volunteers are bound by confidentiality obligations as a condition of their work or volunteering, and this extends to ensuring that Personal Information collected by GetUp is kept confidential.

How can you access or correct your Personal Information? You have the right to request access to the records of Personal Information that GetUp holds about you, the right to ask GetUp to alter your Personal Information if you think the information is inaccurate, out-of-date, incomplete, irrelevant or misleading, and the right to request your Personal Information be deleted. To make such a request, please email us at privacy@getup.org.au setting out what information you wish to access, your name and an email or mail address at which we can contact you. We will ask you to provide identification so that we can ensure that you are the person to whom the Personal Information relates. In some cases, we will ask you to pay a reasonable fee to cover our costs in responding to your request. We will aim to respond to you within 28 days of receiving it. In some cases, we will need to refuse your request, for example where granting your request would infringe someone else's privacy or would be unlawful. If we're not able to help you with your request, you'll receive a written explanation providing reasons for that refusal and information about how to make a complaint. If GetUp refuses to correct your personal information, and you ask us to, we will take reasonable steps to associate a statement with your personal information that you consider the information to be inaccurate.

How can you report a potential breach of your privacy? If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact us via phone or email and set out the nature of your concern. In order to effectively address your concern, we may ask you to provide further information. Once we have received all the information we need from you, please allow us 28 days to respond to your concern. If you are unsatisfied with our response, you may contact the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner at www.oaic.gov.au. Our contact details: Phone: (02) 9211 4400 Email: privacy@getup.org.au

A note on cookies, Google Analytics and Google Ads When you visit our website, a record of your visit is logged. Your browser supplies data like your IP address and/or domain name, your operating system, the date, time and length of your visit to our website, and the actions you took on the website. This information is used to compile statistical information about the use of our website and to help us improve our website. If you do not want cookies to be used, you can adjust your browser settings to disable them. Learn how to do this here. We also use Google Analytics to collect demographic data on website visitors. The kind of information we collect includes: city, gender, age, interests, device and browser. No personally identifiable information is collected via Google Analytics. This information is used to better understand website visitors and improve our website. You can opt out of Google Analytics at any time using this browser plug-in. We also use Google Ads remarketing to serve interest-based advertisements on third-party websites to previous visitors to our website. Third-party vendors use cookies to serve these ads, which are based on someone's past visits and behaviour on getup.org.au. These ads might show up on a Google search results page or on a site in the Google Display Network. If you do not want to see this kind of advertising, you can change your Google Ads settings, or disable cookies (as above) or use an ad blocker.

Where can I find more information? If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, your Personal Information, or GetUp and data protection, you can contact our Privacy Officer. Phone: (02) 9211 4400 Email: privacy@getup.org.au