Privacy Policy

GetUp is committed to protecting your Privacy

GetUp is an independent movement of more than a million people working to build a progressive Australia and bring participation back into our democracy.

As you take part in GetUp campaigns for a more fair, flourishing, and just Australia, GetUp is committed to protecting your privacy. We take seriously your right to keep your Personal Information private, and our obligation to manage your Personal Information with care.

This policy sets out the ways we work hard to keep your Personal Information safe and private. By visiting our websites, signing a petition, making a donation, applying to be a staff member or volunteer, or otherwise providing us with your Personal Information, you consent to your Personal Information (including your Sensitive Information) being collected, held, used and disclosed as set out in this policy.

Personal Information

Personal Information is defined in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) as information or an opinion about an identified individual, or an individual who is reasonably identifiable, whether the information or opinion is true or not, and whether the information or opinion is recorded in a material form or not.

Sensitive Information is defined in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) as including information about a person's racial or ethnic origin, political affiliation, religious affiliation, mental health, disability, trade union or other professional or trade association membership, sexual preferences and criminal record, and other health information.


What kinds of Personal Information does GetUp collect and hold?

Why do we collect, hold, use and disclose your Personal Information?

How does GetUp collect Personal Information?

How does GetUp keep your information safe?

How can you access or correct your Personal Information?

How can you report a potential breach of your privacy?

A note on cookies, Google Analytics and Google Ads

Where can I find more information?

Review and updates