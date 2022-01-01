CAMPAIGNS

Climate Justice

We’re striving for a safe climate and thriving, vibrant natural world that future generations can enjoy for years to come.

Our Climate Justice campaigns hold the Government to account and demand clean energy and climate solutions that keep us and our planet safe.

Reverse Morrison's gas subsidies!

Parliament passed the historic climate targets bill — with key improvements that GetUp members helped get over the line. This is an important first step to reduce climate pollution. And now, ahead of the October budget, we need to ensure the Albanese Government does not fund fossil fuel projects that would undermine the new legislated targets. Will you add your name to the petition?

Urge governments to implement the disaster Royal Commission

After the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, emergency service leaders, bushfire survivors, and experts delivered 80 recommendations to state and federal governments in the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.

Call for a national climate compensation fund!

Survivors of climate disasters shouldn't have to foot the bill for damage caused by reckless fossil fuel corporations.

GetUp Submission on the Climate Change Bills 2022

The Senate committee published their report on the climate bill inquiry — and GetUp members' demands for climate justice ring throughout the lengthy document. Read our full submission on the climate target legislation.

