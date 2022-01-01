CAMPAIGNS

Human Rights

We want to live in a country where everyone is treated with fairness and compassion — no matter where they’re from, how they worship, or who they love.

Our Human Rights campaigns push for progress on human rights issues including government support for international students and people on temporary visas who are doing it tough, racial justice, and an end to far-right extremism.

Morrison: Listen to the experts

SIGN ✍️ Call on the Government to follow the advice of medical experts in this pandemic and move people from immigration detention into the community NOW

Support all during COVID-19 crisis

Over a million people on temporary visas – living and working in Australia – can't access support through this crisis. Call on Morrison to extend help NOW

Stop hate in its tracks

Far right extremism in Australia is on the rise – and threatening our diverse communities. Call on politicians across the country to legislate against hate.

Offshore detention

It's unconscionable that people have been detained offshore for 7 years. Sign the petition and call on the government to bring people to safety now ✍️

Colour Code

We’ve created a platform for First Nations, migrant, and multicultural communities to come together and speak out about issues that affect us. Join us!

