Morrison: Listen to the experts
SIGN ✍️ Call on the Government to follow the advice of medical experts in this pandemic and move people from immigration detention into the community NOW
Support all during COVID-19 crisis
Over a million people on temporary visas – living and working in Australia – can't access support through this crisis. Call on Morrison to extend help NOW
Stop hate in its tracks
Far right extremism in Australia is on the rise – and threatening our diverse communities. Call on politicians across the country to legislate against hate.
Offshore detention
It's unconscionable that people have been detained offshore for 7 years. Sign the petition and call on the government to bring people to safety now ✍️
Colour Code
We’ve created a platform for First Nations, migrant, and multicultural communities to come together and speak out about issues that affect us. Join us!