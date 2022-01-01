Frequently Asked Questions

GetUp is an independent campaigning community made up of over one million everyday people working together to build a fair, flourishing, and just Australia. We're boldly progressive and people-powered to our core and we have a decade-long history of taking on powerful interests, and winning.

From making sure hundreds of thousands more people are able to vote in elections, to successfully stopping major projects threatening the Great Barrier Reef, or securing billions of dollars in new funding for mental health. Whatever we do, we do it with as many people as possible, using our hands, our hearts, our voices to fight for the issues that matter most.

Learn more about us