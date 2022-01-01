Frequently Asked Questions

If your question is not answered here, please get in contact with us.
GetUp is an independent campaigning community made up of over one million everyday people working together to build a fair, flourishing, and just Australia. We're boldly progressive and people-powered to our core and we have a decade-long history of taking on powerful interests, and winning.
From making sure hundreds of thousands more people are able to vote in elections, to successfully stopping major projects threatening the Great Barrier Reef, or securing billions of dollars in new funding for mental health. Whatever we do, we do it with as many people as possible, using our hands, our hearts, our voices to fight for the issues that matter most.
No. GetUp's work is driven by 1 million members across Australia. Together, we pressure, persuade and work with anyone in and outside government who can deliver real change on the issues that drive us, without ever giving or receiving money, or direction, from any political party, politician or candidate. GetUp's political independence allows GetUp to work with and critique all political parties without fear or favour.
For more information please see our Statement of Independence.
GetUp works on a whole lot of campaigns in the areas of environmental justice, economic fairness, human rights and democratic integrity.
To learn more about what we are campaigning on at the moment, see our current campaigns.
While GetUp may not have capacity to lead every worthwhile campaign, you can kickstart your own campaign by heading to Campaigns By Me.
GetUp does a lot of work that has impact beyond Australia’s borders, like advocating climate action and justice for refugees. But our focus is mostly on Australia and we’ve got our hands pretty full here.
There are lots of other great organisations like GetUp all over the world. In fact, GetUp works with a growing network of progressive organisations in The Open Network – check them out.
Elections give GetUp members a powerful opportunity to drive progressive change on the issues they care about. Elected representatives have a huge impact on what is possible in Australian politics. So elections are a really important opportunity to drive new change and fight for what we believe in. But GetUp doesn’t support or endorse candidates during elections – we campaign on the issues that matter to GetUp members and make these part of the conversation.
All you need to do is sign up today is to click Get Involved! and enter your email address.
Or you could even join your local GetUp Action Group if you would like to volunteer.
One of the best ways to get involved as a volunteer is to connect with your GetUp local action group. Head to the GetUp Action Hub to find out more and connect with your closest group.
Check out GetUp Careers for current opportunities.
GetUp campaigns are facilitated by a core Strategy Team who provide expert strategy and research, communications, fundraising, creative and digital skills and administrative support.
To reset your password head to your member details (you'll need to log out if you're already signed in) and select the link that says 'Forgot your password?'.
You can unsubscribe at any time.
Please note that after you have unsubscribed, if you sign GetUp or Campaigns By Me petitions, or take action with GetUp in another way, you will be resubscribed to the GetUp mailing list.
When you sign one of GetUp’s petitions or take an action with us, you’ll be automatically subscribed to our emails. If you unsubscribe and then sign another GetUp or Campaigns By Me petition, you will be resubscribed. You can always unsubscribe again at any time.
If you’re missing out on GetUp updates, you should first check your email spam folder. If you’re still having difficulty, let us know by getting in touch and we’ll see what we can do.
Unfortunately, at the moment we don’t have a method to selectively unsubscribe members from particular email campaigns.
From time to time, GetUp may email you on issues that aren't your cup of tea, but we hope you'll stick with us to hear about and take action on other campaigns that you care about. If you'd like to unsubscribe from all GetUp emails you can do so here.
GetUp only adds email addresses if a person signs up to receive updates. We are committed to protecting your privacy. You may have signed up on our homepage or by participating in a GetUp petition or action, which automatically signs you up to receive GetUp updates.
If you do not remember subscribing, it is possible that someone else subscribed you using your email address. At the bottom of every email we send, there is a link to unsubscribe. If you feel you have been added in error, or would like to stop receiving GetUp updates, you can unsubscribe at any time.
For more information about donations, including a live tracker of donations to GetUp and GetUp’s financial records, see our financial, legal, and donations transparency details.
Yes, you can donate to Getup:
If you would like to cancel your recurring Crew gift, please call us on (02) 8188 2888 or email us on donations@getup.org.au
You can make other changes to your Crew gift yourself.
Yes, GetUp is registered as a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee. Our ABN number is 99114027986.
Donations to GetUp are not tax-deductible. This is an important measure to ensure that GetUp's campaign and advocacy work remains independent from government.
GetUp is a not-for-profit organisation and does not receive any money from any political parties or the Government. Instead, we're supported by thousands of individuals who may not have a lot of time or money, but who care about the issues and want to have a say.
The vast majority of donors to GetUp give under $100, but some individuals and organisations give larger amounts.
That's frustating! There are a range of reasons why this may be the case.
Double check you have entered your details correctly into the donations form. If you have selected "Other amount", check that you have entered an amount.
If you continue to have problems, please email us at donations@getup.org.au or call us on (02) 8188 2888 and we'll help solve the problem.
Find out more about leaving a bequest to GetUp
Unfortunately at the moment GetUp doesn't have a method to selectively unsubscribe members from particular donation emails. Because of this, everyone receives the same donation requests.
Beyond donating, there are many other ways to get involved – signing petitions, writing to MPs, posting on social media and sharing information with friends and family. These are just as important and powerful ways to drive change.
Sorry about that! If you find a broken link or have feedback about the navigation of our website, we'd appreciate if you could get in touch to let us know.
Since some postcodes cover more than one electorate, a very small number of people living in those postcodes might receive something that isn't right for them — we are sorry about that!
If we have an incorrect postcode for you, please send us a message with your correct address in full and we’ll update our records.