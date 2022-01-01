Create a lasting legacy of change by adding GetUp to your Will

We want to live in a country where everyone is treated with fairness and compassion.

We strive for our campaigns to contribute to the larger fight for First Nations Justice across the country.

We know that an open, free, and fair media is one of the cornerstones of democracy — and must be defended.

We’re striving for a safe climate and thriving, vibrant natural world that future generations can enjoy for years to come.

We believe in a society defined by social and economic equity, where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Your visionary gift will ensure this movement can take on powerful interests in decades to come so we can safeguard our democracy, secure a habitable planet and create a fair, flourishing and just Australia for future generations.

Your legacy

We'd love to send you a booklet or discuss the opportunity further. In the meantime, here are some details you may find helpful.

What is GetUp’s legal name and ACN, for me to share with my solicitor or Trustee Company? Name: GetUp Limited

ACN: 114 027 986

Address: 52 Reservoir St, Surry Hills, NSW 2010 You may also want to share with your solicitor or Trustee Company the full example wording that is provided in the next section. Fill in the form further below if you want us to email this to you or send you a hard copy.

What wording should I use? Below is an example of the wording you may want to include in your Will. I give to GetUp Ltd (ACN 114 027 986) of 52 Reservoir St, Surry Hills, NSW 2010 (or its successor)...[Choose the statement that best reflects your wishes from the following options] - the whole of my estate or

- [insert number] percent of my estate or

- the residue of my estate or

- [insert number] percent of the residue of my estate

- The amount of $[insert number]

...to be used for its purposes after the payment of all debts, funeral and testamentary expenses, duties and taxes payable by my estate."

What type of gift can I leave to GetUp? We ask GetUp members to leave a residual bequest if they can. A residual bequest is one in which you leave a portion of your estate to GetUp. It’s commonly stated as a percentage of your estate residue, or the amount that’s left over once you’ve taken care of your loved ones and expenses. Residual bequests are so beneficial because: They hold their value over time, regardless of inflation They automatically adjust to changes in your estate’s value You can make sure your loved ones are taken care of first. If you prefer, you can nominate a specific amount of money to be left to GetUp in your Will. These gifts are referred to as pecuniary bequests.

Letting us know When you leave your bequest to GetUp, it would be great if you could let us know. You don’t have to tell us, but we’d love to have the chance to thank you personally – and talk to you about the different ways your visionary gift could be used. It’s also very helpful for us to know that members are supporting the movement in this way.

