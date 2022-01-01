Who we are

The GetUp movement is driven by the hopes and values of everyday people.

By combining the power of one million members, movement partners, and a central team of expert strategists, we do what it takes to make an extraordinary impact.

GetUp members come from every walk of life, and are united by a shared belief in fairness, compassion, and courage. Together they set our movement’s agenda on issues they care about, from human rights and climate action to economic fairness and First Nations justice.