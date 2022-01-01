Free childcare, better than before
With the Government set to announce new measures to support Victoria’s childcare sector, let’s ensure they get it right. Join our campaign for an effective, free childcare scheme now!
Fix our broken media laws
Urge the Government to reform our existing media ownership laws and introduce mechanisms that support independent and regional journalism.
GetUp members from across Australia joined the virtual launch of the GetUp 2022 election campaign, where we found out how everyone can get involved in helping create a fairer and safer future this federal election. Watch the launch video.
Stop the pollution of clean energy
Angus Taylor and Scott Morrison want the public bodies responsible for our clean energy future to fund gas and nuclear power instead. Sign the petition and show them we won’t stand for this climate sabotage.
Frydenberg: Stand with those doing it tough
The Morrison Government has announced plans to cut JobSeeker to $405 per week — beneath the poverty line. Sign the petition demanding the Government change their plans and stand with those doing it tough now.
GetUp launches campaign in the seat of Leichhardt
GetUp members from Cairns joined the live launch of the 2022 election campaign in the seat of Leichhardt. We held real conversations with the community on Yirrganydji land about how together we're going to shift power, engage voters and put people back into politics by platforming local voices and centring First Nations justice, inequality and climate action.
Morrison: Listen to the experts
SIGN ✍️ Call on the Government to follow the advice of medical experts in this pandemic and move people from immigration detention into the community NOW
Hold Murdoch advertisers accountable!
Who’s really funding the Murdoch media’s culture of climate denial? Chip in to our fight against climate denialism in the Murdoch Press and start holding advertisers to account now!
Stand with Traditional Owners to Protect Country
Call on Origin Energy to listen to First Nations communities and dump their dirty and dangerous fracking plans.
Election Day-style barbecues held in Lingiari and Goldstein
GetUp is backing the people the Morrison Government refuses to listen to. We’re amplifying the voices of people who stepped up in a crisis, and sharing their solutions to show voters what real vision and leadership looks like before they head to the polls.
Our government is failing the Reef
After the third major coral bleaching event in 5 years, experts say the Morrison Government has violated its legal obligations to protect the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef. Sign the petition and urge every federal MP to demand an urgent cut to the climate pollution killing the Reef.
Fracking companies can’t ignore Aboriginal voices
Fracking companies are pushing forward with their plans to open Australia’s first industrial shale gas field — and the consequences will devastate First Nations people and our climate.
GetUp closing the gap on First Nations voting enrolment in NT
For years, our First Nations Justice team has worked with communities to fight the deliberate barriers that prevent First Nations people from casting their vote – we have the relationships and understand the solutions and now we have national coverage on this story.
Federal funding for local jobs
Last month, more than a million people lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis. Urge the Federal Government to provide funding for local jobs now.
Fund social services — not weapons
In the midst of a devastating economic crisis, the Morrison Government wants to spend billions on long-range missiles and new weapons systems. Call on the Government to get their priorities straight now.
#CoalMo statue finally reveals the real Scott Morrison
As the Morrison Government doubles down on subsidising coal, oil and gas giants and blocking any meaningful action to combat the climate crisis, Morrison's coal-based doppelganger will be touring seats in Melbourne where his atrocious record on climate change is on the nose with voters.
Stop the Destruction of Aboriginal Sacred Sites
Learn how Rio Tinto got away with the desecration of Aboriginal sacred sites — and how we can stop it happening again.
Save our ABC!
Call on the Government to restore and increase essential operational funding to the ABC so it can meet the needs of our communities with confidence, independence, and integrity.
GetUp launch federal election campaign
GetUp members from across Australia joined the virtual launch of the GetUp 2022 election campaign, where we found out how everyone can get involved in helping create a fairer and safer future this federal election. Watch the launch video, where former COVID doctor Michelle, bushfire survivor Fiona and Warlpiri Elder of Yuendumu, Ned Jampijinpa Hargraves share their stories.
Who’s pulling the strings during coronavirus?
The unelected National COVID-19 Coordination Commission has taken the front seat in policy making during the coronavirus crisis. Join our campaign demanding greater transparency around the commission today.
Support all during COVID-19 crisis
Over a million people on temporary visas – living and working in Australia – can't access support through this crisis. Call on Morrison to extend help NOW
Support Independent Journalism
Help fund an investigation into Australia’s secret billionaires by Michael West, Australia’s leading independent investigative journalist.
Food Security in Remote Communities
Sign the petition calling for the release of critical funding and the establishment of Supply Guarantees and subsidies for remote communities nationwide.
Offshore detention
It's unconscionable that people have been detained offshore for 7 years. Sign the petition and call on the government to bring people to safety now ✍️
Help create a new Federal Aboriginal Heritage Act
Help create strong new legal standards for protecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage by funding a team of lawyers that includes Eddie Mabo’s lawyer, Greg McIntyre SC.
A People’s Recovery plan
To bounce back from the coronavirus crisis, we’ll need resilient jobs, investment in clean energy solutions, and an economy that puts people first. Read our bold vision for a fairer economy and get involved now.
Colour Code
We’ve created a platform for First Nations, migrant, and multicultural communities to come together and speak out about issues that affect us. Join us!
Restore trust in politics
Support a genuine corruption watchdog that can hold public hearings, make public findings, and is properly funded to clean up Parliament.
Increase the Age Pension
It’s the Government’s responsibility to guarantee livable income support for everyone — including retirees on an Age Pension. Sign the petition and join the call to increase the Age Pension now.
Don’t force people into poverty, Morrison
Scott Morrison’s planned cuts to JobSeeker will force up to 1.7 million people into poverty. Demand that the Government keeps JobSeeker at its current rate now.
Stop hate in its tracks
Far right extremism in Australia is on the rise – and threatening our diverse communities. Call on politicians across the country to legislate against hate.
GetUp launch target climate seat campaign in Goldstein
GetUp members came together to launch our Goldstein climate justice campaign in bayside Melbourne. GetUp members who live in and around Goldstein will be out over the next few weeks to hold him accountable - calling voters on the phones, talking to neighbours, distributing flyers, and putting up yard signs.
Stop First Nations Deaths in Custody
Call on the National Cabinet to make First Nations deaths in custody a key issue at their next meeting.
Record number of Australians enrol to vote
GetUp ran a multi-channel awareness campaign to inform our audiences of the enrollment cutoff for the 2022 Federal Election. The team worked hard to engage people creating compelling content via TikTok, social media videos, memes, infographics and using social media ads to urge a wide audience to enrol and have their say in the future leadership of our country.
Our voting rights are under attack
Join us in opposing any changes to our electoral system that would undermine voter rights and democratic participation.
Beyond the floods: Winning climate justice this election
The recent floods in NSW and Queensland have demonstrated once again that we are at a tipping point for our climate. In the same week as the massive climate disaster, the Morrison Government decided to hand millions more in public funds to gas corporations that profit from causing climate damage.
Press Freedom is Under Attack
A Media Freedom Act is one of the best ways to protect legitimate public interest journalism from government prosecution and malicious investigations. We need one now.