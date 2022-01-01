Save our ABC!
Call on the Government to restore and increase essential operational funding to the ABC so it can meet the needs of our communities with confidence, independence, and integrity.
Restore trust in politics
Support a genuine corruption watchdog that can hold public hearings, make public findings, and is properly funded to clean up Parliament.
Fix our broken media laws
Urge the Government to reform our existing media ownership laws and introduce mechanisms that support independent and regional journalism.
Our voting rights are under attack
Join us in opposing any changes to our electoral system that would undermine voter rights and democratic participation.
Press Freedom is Under Attack
A Media Freedom Act is one of the best ways to protect legitimate public interest journalism from government prosecution and malicious investigations. We need one now.