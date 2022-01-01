Transparency

GetUp is an independent campaigning community made up of over one million everyday people working together to build a fair, flourishing, and just Australia.

We're boldly progressive and people-powered to our very core.

We're fiercely independent – we're not linked to any political parties, we don't have or want charity status, and we don't accept any funding from Government.

Our independence is woven into our DNA – because this movement is powered by hundreds of thousands of amazing Australians who sign up, contact their politicians, and chip in to power campaigns.

When you support GetUp, you're powering a million-strong, strategically savvy organisation that makes real change happen. And every dollar you donate to GetUp is used to build a more fair, flourishing, and just Australia.

Annual Reports

Election Reports

Australian Electoral Commission Disclosures

GetUp is a Political Campaigner, with the same regulation and requirements as political party or an associated entity of a political party, but we go above and beyond.

You can read GetUp's political expenditure declarations to the AEC.

The Australian Electoral Commission has confirmed GetUp's independence from political parties on three separate occasions:

First, in 2005. Then again, in 2010. And yet again, in 2019.

Donations Disclosures

GetUp is a not-for-profit organisation — and we don't receive any funding from political parties or the Government.

In the last financial year we took money from 60,156 individual donors, making up a whopping 581,153 individual donations. 98% of these donations were under $100.

On the rare occasion GetUp does receive a large donation, they're declared right here on our website within 30 days.

Below are all cumulative donations over $10,000 for each financial year, for the last seven financial years. Donations which met relevant legislative disclosure thresholds prior to that can be found on the AEC website.

Name(s) Financial Year Amount
Karen Loblay 2021/2022 $11,017
Sue Holmes 2021/2022 $23,517
Amber Electric Pty Ltd 2021/2022 $15,500
Estate of the late David Walsh 2021/2022 $33,333.33
Deanne Weir 2021/2022 $25,000
Keith Lethlean 2021/2022 $20,000
Rick Davies 2021/2022 $15,000
Penelope Gullan 2020/2021 $11,291
Keith Lethlean 2020/2021 $12,500
Helen Semler 2020/2021 $22,085
Karen Loblay 2020/2021 $12,000
Peter Brown 2020/2021 $12,000
Rick Davies 2020/2021 $20,085
Estate of the late Geoffrey Lawson Hook 2020/2021 $450,000
Deanne Weir 2020/2021 $25,000
Estate of the late Adrian Joseph Hetherington 2020/2021 $27,717
Estate of the late Geoffrey Bond 2020/2021 $50,000
Estate of the late Eva Bitel 2020/2021 $10,000
Sally Perini 2019/2020 $20,000
Sue Holmes 2019/2020 $19,900
Wayne Burns 2019/2020 $10,600
Colin Chesterman 2019/2020 $12,364
James Christie 2019/2020 $10,000
Peter Brown 2019/2020 $12,000
The Broadley Trust 2019/2020 $10,000
Karen Loblay 2019/2020 $10,400
Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund 2019/2020 $100,300
Mary Schramm 2018/2019 $10,595
Karin Andersson 2018/2019 $18,220
Leon Harrison 2018/2019 $10,785
Luc Favre 2018/2019 $13,101
Simon Monk 2018/2019 $50,000
Diana & Briane Snape AM 2018/2019 $10,260
Sue Milliken 2018/2019 $12,960
Dr Richard Stiles 2018/2019 $20,000
Amanda Lopez 2018/2019 $13,220
Ian Landon-Smith 2018/2019 $14,000
Anne Coombs and Susan Varga 2018/2019 $17,703
Anne Borgert 2018/2019 $10,040
Daniel and Lyndell Droga 2018/2019 $20,000
Peter Brown 2018/2019 $13,000
Tony and Maureen Wheeler (contribution to administration) 2018/2019 $10,000
Johanna Featherstone 2018/2019 $30,000
Factory X 2018/2019 $40,000
Janet Cameron 2018/2019 $200,000
J and S McKinnon 2018/2019 $80,000
European Climate Foundation 2018/2019 $92,997.96
The Sunrise Project (contribution to climate justice to protect the natural environment from carbon pollution and over exploitation) 2018/2019 $495,000
The Russell Mills Foundation 2018/2019 $40,000
James Christie and Sally Paton 2018/2019 $51,500
Clive Blazey 2018/2019 $10,000
Karen Loblay 2018/2019 $20,700
Estate of the late Dr Jan Barendregt 2018/2019 $18,955.31
Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund 2018/2019 $160,545
Sue Holmes 2018/2019 $40,000
Bill Bush 2018/2019 $12,060
Norman James 2017/2018 $11,783
Heather Barrett 2017/2018 $10,340
Tony and Maureen Wheeler (contribution to improve policy and practice towards refugees and asylum seekers in Australia) 2017/2018 $86,000
Estate of the late Dr Jan Barendregt 2017/2018 $100,000
Estate of the late Paul Hogan 2017/2018 $29,205.32
Karin Andersson 2017/2018 $10,805
Sue Holmes 2017/2018 $13,500
Joan Croll AO 2017/2018 $11,740
Estate of the late Claire Eliza Brunner 2017/2018 $100,000
Ann Jacobs 2017/2018 $10,000
Karen Loblay AM 2017/2018 $40,700
Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund 2017/2018 $42,360
Estate of the late Linda Jean McDonald 2017/2018 $10,000
Lush Australia 2017/2018 $80,000
Avaaz Foundation 2017/2018 $72,630.42
JE and SJ McKinnon 2017/2018 $40,000
Brian Snape AM 2016/2017 $11,140
Tony and Maureen Wheeler (contribution to increase capacity to coordinate crucial advocacy to improve outcomes for asylum seekers and refugees) 2016/2017 $240,000
Lush Australia 2016/2017 $37,404
Jean LeQuesne 2016/2017 $10,000
Helen Semler 2016/2017 $11,100
Sue Holmes 2016/2017 $12,650
Karen Loblay AM 2016/2017 $53,000
Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund 2016/2017 $20,360
Sally Perini 2016/2017 $10,000
Oak Foundation 2016/2017 $63,693
Sally Perini 2015/2016 $15,200
Sean Triner and Christiana Stergiou 2015/2016 $25,000
Chris Allen 2015/2016 $28,600
Campact 2015/2016 $42,960.81
Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund 2015/2016 $152,435
Amanda Lopez 2015/2016 $66,270
Karen Loblay AM 2015/2016 $43,960
Shanna Langdon 2015/2016 $10,000
Brian Snape AM 2015/2016 $14,375
Amanda Lopez 2014/2015 $103,125
Avaaz Foundation 2014/2015 $99,985
Karen Loblay AM 2014/2015 $50,100
Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund 2014/2015 $53,975