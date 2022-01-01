Transparency

GetUp is an independent campaigning community made up of over one million everyday people working together to build a fair, flourishing, and just Australia.
We're boldly progressive and people-powered to our very core.
We're fiercely independent – we're not linked to any political parties, we don't have or want charity status, and we don't accept any funding from Government.
Our independence is woven into our DNA – because this movement is powered by hundreds of thousands of amazing Australians who sign up, contact their politicians, and chip in to power campaigns.
When you support GetUp, you're powering a million-strong, strategically savvy organisation that makes real change happen. And every dollar you donate to GetUp is used to build a more fair, flourishing, and just Australia.
View a real time snapshot of what our members are up to.
GetUp is a Political Campaigner, with the same regulation and requirements as political party or an associated entity of a political party, but we go above and beyond.
You can read GetUp's political expenditure declarations to the AEC.
The Australian Electoral Commission has confirmed GetUp's independence from political parties on three separate occasions:
First, in 2005. Then again, in 2010. And yet again, in 2019.
GetUp is a not-for-profit organisation — and we don't receive any funding from political parties or the Government.
In the last financial year we took money from 60,156 individual donors, making up a whopping 581,153 individual donations. 98% of these donations were under $100.
On the rare occasion GetUp does receive a large donation, they're declared right here on our website within 30 days.
Below are all cumulative donations over $10,000 for each financial year, for the last seven financial years. Donations which met relevant legislative disclosure thresholds prior to that can be found on the AEC website.
|Name(s)
|Financial Year
|Amount
|Karen Loblay
|2021/2022
|$11,017
|Sue Holmes
|2021/2022
|$23,517
|Amber Electric Pty Ltd
|2021/2022
|$15,500
|Estate of the late David Walsh
|2021/2022
|$33,333.33
|Deanne Weir
|2021/2022
|$25,000
|Keith Lethlean
|2021/2022
|$20,000
|Rick Davies
|2021/2022
|$15,000
|Penelope Gullan
|2020/2021
|$11,291
|Keith Lethlean
|2020/2021
|$12,500
|Helen Semler
|2020/2021
|$22,085
|Karen Loblay
|2020/2021
|$12,000
|Peter Brown
|2020/2021
|$12,000
|Rick Davies
|2020/2021
|$20,085
|Estate of the late Geoffrey Lawson Hook
|2020/2021
|$450,000
|Deanne Weir
|2020/2021
|$25,000
|Estate of the late Adrian Joseph Hetherington
|2020/2021
|$27,717
|Estate of the late Geoffrey Bond
|2020/2021
|$50,000
|Estate of the late Eva Bitel
|2020/2021
|$10,000
|Sally Perini
|2019/2020
|$20,000
|Sue Holmes
|2019/2020
|$19,900
|Wayne Burns
|2019/2020
|$10,600
|Colin Chesterman
|2019/2020
|$12,364
|James Christie
|2019/2020
|$10,000
|Peter Brown
|2019/2020
|$12,000
|The Broadley Trust
|2019/2020
|$10,000
|Karen Loblay
|2019/2020
|$10,400
|Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund
|2019/2020
|$100,300
|Mary Schramm
|2018/2019
|$10,595
|Karin Andersson
|2018/2019
|$18,220
|Leon Harrison
|2018/2019
|$10,785
|Luc Favre
|2018/2019
|$13,101
|Simon Monk
|2018/2019
|$50,000
|Diana & Briane Snape AM
|2018/2019
|$10,260
|Sue Milliken
|2018/2019
|$12,960
|Dr Richard Stiles
|2018/2019
|$20,000
|Amanda Lopez
|2018/2019
|$13,220
|Ian Landon-Smith
|2018/2019
|$14,000
|Anne Coombs and Susan Varga
|2018/2019
|$17,703
|Anne Borgert
|2018/2019
|$10,040
|Daniel and Lyndell Droga
|2018/2019
|$20,000
|Peter Brown
|2018/2019
|$13,000
|Tony and Maureen Wheeler (contribution to administration)
|2018/2019
|$10,000
|Johanna Featherstone
|2018/2019
|$30,000
|Factory X
|2018/2019
|$40,000
|Janet Cameron
|2018/2019
|$200,000
|J and S McKinnon
|2018/2019
|$80,000
|European Climate Foundation
|2018/2019
|$92,997.96
|The Sunrise Project (contribution to climate justice to protect the natural environment from carbon pollution and over exploitation)
|2018/2019
|$495,000
|The Russell Mills Foundation
|2018/2019
|$40,000
|James Christie and Sally Paton
|2018/2019
|$51,500
|Clive Blazey
|2018/2019
|$10,000
|Karen Loblay
|2018/2019
|$20,700
|Estate of the late Dr Jan Barendregt
|2018/2019
|$18,955.31
|Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund
|2018/2019
|$160,545
|Sue Holmes
|2018/2019
|$40,000
|Bill Bush
|2018/2019
|$12,060
|Norman James
|2017/2018
|$11,783
|Heather Barrett
|2017/2018
|$10,340
|Tony and Maureen Wheeler (contribution to improve policy and practice towards refugees and asylum seekers in Australia)
|2017/2018
|$86,000
|Estate of the late Dr Jan Barendregt
|2017/2018
|$100,000
|Estate of the late Paul Hogan
|2017/2018
|$29,205.32
|Karin Andersson
|2017/2018
|$10,805
|Sue Holmes
|2017/2018
|$13,500
|Joan Croll AO
|2017/2018
|$11,740
|Estate of the late Claire Eliza Brunner
|2017/2018
|$100,000
|Ann Jacobs
|2017/2018
|$10,000
|Karen Loblay AM
|2017/2018
|$40,700
|Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund
|2017/2018
|$42,360
|Estate of the late Linda Jean McDonald
|2017/2018
|$10,000
|Lush Australia
|2017/2018
|$80,000
|Avaaz Foundation
|2017/2018
|$72,630.42
|JE and SJ McKinnon
|2017/2018
|$40,000
|Brian Snape AM
|2016/2017
|$11,140
|Tony and Maureen Wheeler (contribution to increase capacity to coordinate crucial advocacy to improve outcomes for asylum seekers and refugees)
|2016/2017
|$240,000
|Lush Australia
|2016/2017
|$37,404
|Jean LeQuesne
|2016/2017
|$10,000
|Helen Semler
|2016/2017
|$11,100
|Sue Holmes
|2016/2017
|$12,650
|Karen Loblay AM
|2016/2017
|$53,000
|Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund
|2016/2017
|$20,360
|Sally Perini
|2016/2017
|$10,000
|Oak Foundation
|2016/2017
|$63,693
|Sally Perini
|2015/2016
|$15,200
|Sean Triner and Christiana Stergiou
|2015/2016
|$25,000
|Chris Allen
|2015/2016
|$28,600
|Campact
|2015/2016
|$42,960.81
|Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund
|2015/2016
|$152,435
|Amanda Lopez
|2015/2016
|$66,270
|Karen Loblay AM
|2015/2016
|$43,960
|Shanna Langdon
|2015/2016
|$10,000
|Brian Snape AM
|2015/2016
|$14,375
|Amanda Lopez
|2014/2015
|$103,125
|Avaaz Foundation
|2014/2015
|$99,985
|Karen Loblay AM
|2014/2015
|$50,100
|Minax Uriel Pty Ltd for the late Norman Rothfield Peace and Justice Fund
|2014/2015
|$53,975