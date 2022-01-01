Transparency

GetUp is an independent campaigning community made up of over one million everyday people working together to build a fair, flourishing, and just Australia.

We're boldly progressive and people-powered to our very core.

We're fiercely independent – we're not linked to any political parties, we don't have or want charity status, and we don't accept any funding from Government.

Our independence is woven into our DNA – because this movement is powered by hundreds of thousands of amazing Australians who sign up, contact their politicians, and chip in to power campaigns.

When you support GetUp, you're powering a million-strong, strategically savvy organisation that makes real change happen. And every dollar you donate to GetUp is used to build a more fair, flourishing, and just Australia.

GetUp is a Political Campaigner, with the same regulation and requirements as political party or an associated entity of a political party, but we go above and beyond.

You can read GetUp's political expenditure declarations to the AEC.

The Australian Electoral Commission has confirmed GetUp's independence from political parties on three separate occasions:

First, in 2005. Then again, in 2010. And yet again, in 2019.

GetUp is a not-for-profit organisation — and we don't receive any funding from political parties or the Government.

In the last financial year we took money from 60,156 individual donors, making up a whopping 581,153 individual donations. 98% of these donations were under $100.

On the rare occasion GetUp does receive a large donation, they're declared right here on our website within 30 days.

Below are all cumulative donations over $10,000 for each financial year, for the last seven financial years. Donations which met relevant legislative disclosure thresholds prior to that can be found on the AEC website.