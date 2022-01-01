Fracking companies can’t ignore Aboriginal voices
Fracking companies are pushing forward with their plans to open Australia’s first industrial shale gas field — and the consequences will devastate First Nations people and our climate.
Stand with Traditional Owners to Protect Country
Call on Origin Energy to listen to First Nations communities and dump their dirty and dangerous fracking plans.
Food Security in Remote Communities
Sign the petition calling for the release of critical funding and the establishment of Supply Guarantees and subsidies for remote communities nationwide.
Help create a new Federal Aboriginal Heritage Act
Help create strong new legal standards for protecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage by funding a team of lawyers that includes Eddie Mabo’s lawyer, Greg McIntyre SC.
Stop First Nations Deaths in Custody
Call on the National Cabinet to make First Nations deaths in custody a key issue at their next meeting.
Stop the Destruction of Aboriginal Sacred Sites
Learn how Rio Tinto got away with the desecration of Aboriginal sacred sites — and how we can stop it happening again.