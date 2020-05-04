The gas industry is facing multiple challenges to its viability, including falling prices, a greater understanding of its environmental impacts and community opposition, according to a new assessment of the global gas market.
Jul 9th 2020
More than 70 per cent of voters polled in Eden-Monaro believed the ABC was a critical service during emergencies, polling from GetUp released on Tuesday reveals.
Jun 30th 2020
GetUp economic fairness campaign director Ed Miller backed Senator Patrick's campaign against tax avoidance, but said spending was a tool to help with the recovery and the government should feel comfortable to run a deficit "as long as needed" to support the community.
Jun 11th 2020
In honour of the 432 Indigenous people who have died in custody since the the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, 433 candles were lit in Brisbane's Musgrave park, with the extra flame representing George Floyd.
Jun 4th 2020
The head of the government's coronavirus coordination body Nev Power can't guarantee members of the commission won't personally benefit if their push for a gas expansion is taken up.
Jun 4th 2020
The words "I can't breathe" were spelled out with 433 candles lit by First Nations campaigners in Brisbane's Musgrave Park on Wednesday night, to show solidarity in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police last week.
Jun 3rd 2020
About the same number would more likely vote for candidate who supported local publicly funded renewable energy projects, poll finds
May 29th 2020
The federal government’s bottom line is suddenly $60 billion better off and there’s no shortage of suggestions on how to spend it.
May 22nd 2020
Environmental groups have slammed a proposal from an advisory group handpicked by the Morrison government, for proposing the prioritisation of the gas industry in a post-Covid economy, saying the move a clear conflict of interest.
May 20th 2020
Most Australians want the federal government to wait until a review into environmental laws is complete before making any changes to the system.
May 18th 2020
The ABC has lost more than $350 million a year in funding since 1985, a new report has found.
May 4th 2020
