Wanted: a government that protects Qld's water from Adani

Jan 17th 2019

That the Federal Environment Department spent just one day investigating evidence of coal giant Adani’s illegal drilling into aquifers of the Great Artesian Basin is unbelievably irresponsible.

GetUp campaign director Miriam Lyons said Queenslanders struggling through the worst drought on record are now relying on the Queensland Government to stand firm and properly investigate.

“Asking Adani whether it broke the law is not an investigation, it’s window-dressing. We are talking about aquifers connected to the Great Artesian Basin. Responding to allegations of a serious environmental crime requires more than a one-day investigation,” she said.

“Adani itself has already admitted to lying about the work done on its site. Adani even accidentally revealed to authorities it drilled bores to extract water rather than monitor it as they had claimed. This company can’t be trusted.

“Our country is in the grip of a massive, record-breaking heatwave, thousands of fish are dying in our river systems, farmers are struggling through the drought - our water is more important than ever.

“The Queensland Government has a responsibility - and an opportunity - to protect our precious water resources and conduct a thorough investigation. Queenslanders are deeply worried about Adani’s threat to our water and will support their state government to stand firm in the face of Adani’s pressure to rush through their water approvals.”