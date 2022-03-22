Media

Our movement works with the media to raise awareness of the issues we care about and hold decision makers accountable in the public arena.

Media releases

GetUp searches for its next leader

After seven years at the helm building GetUp’s one million member strong progressive movement, Paul Oosting has announced he is stepping down as GetUp’s National Director.

May 28, 2022

GetUp to push Labor government for First Nations and climate justice

GetUp has called for action on First Nations justice and climate justice as the campaign priorities of its million-member strong movement under the new Labor Government.

May 23, 2022

AEC remote polling booth worker shortages amount to voter suppression

Getup has slammed the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) announcement today that it has failed to ensure polling booths in remote communities would be fully operational on election day, saying it amounts to voter suppression in First Nations communities.

May 18, 2022

"Tim Wilson has no climate plan": Bike billboards hit the streets in Goldstein

Roving bike billboards panning Tim Wilson and the Morrison Government for their lack of action on climate change have hit the streets of Goldstein today.

May 16, 2022

GetUp How-To-Vote cards preference candidates with strong climate, First Nations policies

GetUp has today released its how-to-vote cards for the upcoming federal election, preferencing candidates with strong policies on climate action, First Nations justice and economic inequality.

May 6, 2022More releases
Media enquiries only

Contact us

media@getup.org.au

Alex Mckinnon

GetUp

+61 411 829 334

Susie Gemmell

GetUp

+61 435 862 444

Follow us

GetUp in the media

Activists took an artist's bust of Scott Morrison around Melb & plot twist, it was made of coal

The bust was unveiled in Melbourne on Saturday as part of a collab between Sydney-based artist Louis Pratt, political activist group GetUp and climate activism lab Rouser.

May 1st 2022

‘We need urgent action on climate change’: GetUp sets sights on Goldstein

High-profile advocacy group GetUp has earmarked the contested seat of Goldstein as its top election priority in Victoria, announcing a climate change campaign aimed at toppling Liberal incumbent MP, Tim Wilson.

Apr 27th 2022

Election 2022: GetUp will broaden its campaign

GetUp will run against the government in electorates it says have been on the “frontline of the climate crisis”, including the fire- and flood-affected NSW Labor-held seats of Macquarie, Eden-Monaro and Gilmore held on margins of 0.2 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Apr 14th 2022

Candidates ramp up campaign in seat of Lingiari

Larissa Baldwin, Widjabul Wia-bul woman and First Nations Justice Campaigns Director, GetUp talks to ABC radio about the work that is being done to ensure Aboriginal people in remote areas have more opportunity to vote.

Apr 14th 2022

GetUp's Larissa Baldwin speaks to ABC radio

More than 30 per cent of the Northern Territory's First Nations people, who are eligible to vote, are not enrolled, as the key seat of Lingiari prepares to head to the polls.

Apr 5th 2022

GetUp address the Senate inquiry into the gas-rich Beetaloo Basin in Darwin

Anti-fracking groups include the Environment Centre NT, Lock the Gate Alliance, GetUp, Nurrdalinji Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, Beyond Zero Emissions and the Environmental Defenders Office.

Mar 22nd 2022

More mentions

GetUp Spokespeople

GetUp’s National Director and campaigners are available to talk about human rights, environmental and economic fairness campaigns, as well as democratic reform, social movements and elections.

Paul Oosting

National Director

TOPICSGetUp campaigns, Social change and movements, Populist left insurgent campaigns (eg. Bernie Sanders), Elections, Electoral reform, Democratic reform, Federal integrity watchdog.

Natalie O'brien

Chief of Staff

TOPICSGetUp campaigns, Digital campaigning, Economic justice, Women in leadership, Non-profit management.

Larissa Baldwin

First Nations Justice Campaigns Director

TOPICSFirst Nations justice, Self-determination, Climate justice, Land Rights, Human Rights, Gas policy, Native Title and land rights, Decarceration

Kathryn McCallum

Climate Justice Campaign Director

TOPICSClimate Justice, climate advocacy, clean energy, environmental policy, conservation.

Chandi Bates

Democracy & Media Campaign Director

TOPICSPress freedom, civil liberties, ABC cuts, trust in democracy, voting rights, media diversity, anti-corruption

Rafi Alam

Campaign Director

TOPICSWelfare, public jobs, housing, healthcare, access to legal justice, community services, corporate tax, privatisation.

About GetUp

Learn more about our independent movement

Brand assets

Download our official logos