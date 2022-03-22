Our movement works with the media to raise awareness of the issues we care about and hold decision makers accountable in the public arena.
After seven years at the helm building GetUp’s one million member strong progressive movement, Paul Oosting has announced he is stepping down as GetUp’s National Director.
GetUp has called for action on First Nations justice and climate justice as the campaign priorities of its million-member strong movement under the new Labor Government.
Getup has slammed the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) announcement today that it has failed to ensure polling booths in remote communities would be fully operational on election day, saying it amounts to voter suppression in First Nations communities.
Roving bike billboards panning Tim Wilson and the Morrison Government for their lack of action on climate change have hit the streets of Goldstein today.
GetUp has today released its how-to-vote cards for the upcoming federal election, preferencing candidates with strong policies on climate action, First Nations justice and economic inequality.
The bust was unveiled in Melbourne on Saturday as part of a collab between Sydney-based artist Louis Pratt, political activist group GetUp and climate activism lab Rouser.
May 1st 2022
High-profile advocacy group GetUp has earmarked the contested seat of Goldstein as its top election priority in Victoria, announcing a climate change campaign aimed at toppling Liberal incumbent MP, Tim Wilson.
Apr 27th 2022
GetUp will run against the government in electorates it says have been on the “frontline of the climate crisis”, including the fire- and flood-affected NSW Labor-held seats of Macquarie, Eden-Monaro and Gilmore held on margins of 0.2 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.
Apr 14th 2022
Larissa Baldwin, Widjabul Wia-bul woman and First Nations Justice Campaigns Director, GetUp talks to ABC radio about the work that is being done to ensure Aboriginal people in remote areas have more opportunity to vote.
Apr 14th 2022
More than 30 per cent of the Northern Territory's First Nations people, who are eligible to vote, are not enrolled, as the key seat of Lingiari prepares to head to the polls.
Apr 5th 2022
Anti-fracking groups include the Environment Centre NT, Lock the Gate Alliance, GetUp, Nurrdalinji Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, Beyond Zero Emissions and the Environmental Defenders Office.
Mar 22nd 2022
GetUp’s National Director and campaigners are available to talk about human rights, environmental and economic fairness campaigns, as well as democratic reform, social movements and elections.
National Director
TOPICSGetUp campaigns, Social change and movements, Populist left insurgent campaigns (eg. Bernie Sanders), Elections, Electoral reform, Democratic reform, Federal integrity watchdog.
Chief of Staff
TOPICSGetUp campaigns, Digital campaigning, Economic justice, Women in leadership, Non-profit management.
First Nations Justice Campaigns Director
TOPICSFirst Nations justice, Self-determination, Climate justice, Land Rights, Human Rights, Gas policy, Native Title and land rights, Decarceration
Climate Justice Campaign Director
TOPICSClimate Justice, climate advocacy, clean energy, environmental policy, conservation.
Democracy & Media Campaign Director
TOPICSPress freedom, civil liberties, ABC cuts, trust in democracy, voting rights, media diversity, anti-corruption
Campaign Director
TOPICSWelfare, public jobs, housing, healthcare, access to legal justice, community services, corporate tax, privatisation.