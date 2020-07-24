The bust was unveiled in Melbourne on Saturday as part of a collab between Sydney-based artist Louis Pratt, political activist group GetUp and climate activism lab Rouser.
May 1st 2022
High-profile advocacy group GetUp has earmarked the contested seat of Goldstein as its top election priority in Victoria, announcing a climate change campaign aimed at toppling Liberal incumbent MP, Tim Wilson.
Apr 27th 2022
GetUp will run against the government in electorates it says have been on the “frontline of the climate crisis”, including the fire- and flood-affected NSW Labor-held seats of Macquarie, Eden-Monaro and Gilmore held on margins of 0.2 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.
Apr 14th 2022
Larissa Baldwin, Widjabul Wia-bul woman and First Nations Justice Campaigns Director, GetUp talks to ABC radio about the work that is being done to ensure Aboriginal people in remote areas have more opportunity to vote.
Apr 14th 2022
More than 30 per cent of the Northern Territory's First Nations people, who are eligible to vote, are not enrolled, as the key seat of Lingiari prepares to head to the polls.
Apr 5th 2022
Anti-fracking groups include the Environment Centre NT, Lock the Gate Alliance, GetUp, Nurrdalinji Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, Beyond Zero Emissions and the Environmental Defenders Office.
Mar 22nd 2022
GetUp member says: 'We need dedicated government support – including a wholesale reassessment of how to respond to future disasters'
Mar 14th 2022
Dempster, a Walkley award winner said that the report reveals that when in power, governments “despise what is at the very heart of the ABC’s value and trustworthiness – it’s independence”.
Feb 14th 2022
ACTIVIST group GetUp will be steering voters in six NT seats to vote for candidates that put First Nations issues front and centre.
Aug 14th 2020
Over-policing, housing, health services and fracking are the big issues for voters disheartened by both sides of Northern Territory politics
Jul 27th 2020
A group of young Australians is demanding a government job guarantee to fight both soaring unemployment and climate change
Jul 24th 2020
With the NT election approaching, grassroots campaigners have hit the ground to increase the numbers of electoral enrolments of remote Indigenous Territorians.
Jul 24th 2020