Election 2022: GetUp will broaden its campaign

GetUp will run against the government in electorates it says have been on the “frontline of the climate crisis”, including the fire- and flood-affected NSW Labor-held seats of Macquarie, Eden-Monaro and Gilmore held on margins of 0.2 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Apr 14th 2022