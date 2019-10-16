Carla McGrath is a proud Torres Strait Islander and one of our countries next generation of young Indigenous leaders.
Apr 20th 2020
Traditional Owners in the Northern Territory are concerned that mining FIFO workers are not being tested for COVID-19 when they enter the Territory as they're considered an 'essential service'. They want this to change.
Mar 26th 2020
We’re being told to stay home, self-isolate, and practise social distancing in an effort to flatten the curve lessen the number of COVID-19 cases in Australia.
Mar 23rd 2020
Find local outreach groups online, offer help to your neighbours with community-care postcards, and reach out if you need a hand.
Mar 20th 2020
Activist group Get Up is targeting one of Australia’s biggest brands, Woolworths, for spending money advertising with News Corp and “funding climate denial”.
Feb 26th 2020
Diners are making the #IWillEatWithYou pledge as Chinese businesses struggle with a downturn in patronage following the spread of coronavirus.
Feb 17th 2020
More than 59,000 signatures have been gathered calling for the NSW government to allocate more funding to tackle future bushfire crises.
Dec 18th 2019
Of 2,214 entities covered by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) data for 2017-18, 710 did not pay any tax.
Dec 6th 2019
Offshore detention costs Australian taxpayers as much as $573,000 a person each year, according to a report from advocacy groups released as the independent senator Jacqui Lambie weighed up whether to support the repeal of medevac laws.
Dec 3rd 2019
GetUp will prioritise press freedom to prevent the Morrison government from "eroding civil liberties" after the progressive outfit ran its most successful post-election campaign on the subject.
Oct 17th 2019
Activist group GetUp will escalate its fight with Prime Minister Scott Morrison by accusing him of being an "authoritarian populist" who tries to shut down his critics, naming three campaign priorities to take on his government.
Oct 16th 2019
Large crowds of Aboriginal landowners and community groups have stormed Origin Energy’s annual general meeting protesting the company’s continued fracking of the territory.
Oct 16th 2019