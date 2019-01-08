They are the multi-racial rabble rousers who hope to topple Kevin Andrews. A grassroots group called Colour Code is targeting Mr Andrews, the Morrison government’s longest-serving MP, seeking to convince the large Asian-Australian community in his seat of Menzies to vote him out.
May 7th 2019
There's 151 seats up for grabs on May 18, but progressive campaigners GetUp are focusing on just six.
May 6th 2019
It’s been called “the most powerful political organisation in Australia” with 10 times the membership of the Labor and Liberal parties combined, so it’s no wonder politicians are running scared at the sight of GetUp’s distinctive orange T-shirts.
May 4th 2019
GetUp! is giving politicians who ignore climate change a run for their money
May 2nd 2019
The left-leaning advocacy group wants to take down the federal government's most prominent conservatives.
Apr 27th 2019
The progressive group is gearing up to spend its $12.7 million war chest on unseating six key members of the Coalition’s hard right and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. By Mike Seccombe.
Apr 20th 2019
A flood of money has lifted activist group GetUp to a new peak of $12.5 million in annual donations as it puts pressure on election candidates to declare their policy positions in order to gain its support on polling day.
Apr 15th 2019
GetUp — a left-wing lobby group — staged a lively “retirement party” for Tony Abbott outside his constituency office this morning.
Mar 26th 2019
Almost 60% of voters support the recently passed medevac bill to more easily get critically ill people access to medical care, a new poll has revealed.
Feb 24th 2019
An Australian Electoral Commission investigation has cleared GetUp of having ties to any particular political party or parties at the 2016 federal election.
Feb 18th 2019
Australia’s most unpopular hard-right politician has been identified as Peter Dutton by a GetUp survey of almost 30,000 people.
Jan 17th 2019
GetUp is asking the public to nominate which conservative Coalition MPs are “the worst of a bad bunch” to help it prioritise targets for the federal election.
Jan 8th 2019