GetUp! gets going with conservative politicians in its sights

It's only a relatively small office space housing fewer than 50 people in an unpretentious building in Sydney's CBD. But it's the heart of an ambitious, effective campaign targeting 25 electorates held by conservative MPs at the next election. If those MPs are not already apprehensive about the impact of that, they should be. This is the Sydney headquarters of GetUp!

Dec 4th 2017