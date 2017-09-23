Labor is the target of a new campaign by GetUp to persuade it to oppose the proposed ban on foreign donations and other electoral law changes, in what the progressive campaigning body is calling the “biggest week-long campaign” in its history.
Feb 20th 2018
Protesters have gathered outside state parliament in Sydney to vent their fury over the NSW government's threat to walk away from the Murray-Darling Basin plan.
Feb 16th 2018
South Australian members of activist group GetUp want changes to the renewable energy policies of the three key parties vying for power.
Feb 8th 2018
The activist group GetUp has criticised the Turnbull government’s proposed crackdown on foreign political donations, saying its legislation will destroy the revenue streams of grassroots groups and minor parties.
Jan 29th 2018
The right-leaning Institute of Public Affairs has joined the Greens, charities and activist group GetUp! in slamming the Turnbull government's "unprecedented and dangerous" bid to clean up the political donations system.
Jan 29th 2018
Activists from the Get Up! organisation has released footage secretly filmed inside the closed detention centre on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island that shows a living hell for the men there.
Jan 1st 2018
More than 59,000 signatures have been gathered calling for the NSW government to allocate more funding to tackle future bushfire crises.
Jan 1st 2018
It's only a relatively small office space housing fewer than 50 people in an unpretentious building in Sydney's CBD. But it's the heart of an ambitious, effective campaign targeting 25 electorates held by conservative MPs at the next election. If those MPs are not already apprehensive about the impact of that, they should be. This is the Sydney headquarters of GetUp!
Dec 4th 2017
Protests about the treatment of refugees on Manus Island were held in cities on Sunday as first footage out of the refugees' new home appears to show unfinished accommodation and no power.
Nov 26th 2017
“The people are way ahead of the politicians, when it comes to the solutions that we need to solve the problems that are facing our country,” political professional Becky Bond says.
Nov 23rd 2017
Senator Sanders said there was “a troubling turn” in Australian politics and urged grassroots campaigners to stand up against it.
Sep 25th 2017
It's the stuff of many a politician’s nastiest nightmares — a giant GetUp! army on the march.
Sep 23rd 2017