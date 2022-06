May 17th 2019

NSW Police have confirmed that Abbott’s campaign and 2GB’s Ray Hadley got it wrong.

Police this morning confirmed to GetUp’s lawyers that GetUp and its staff are not within the line of investigation of NSW Police.

“In a desperate grab for votes, Abbott’s campaign and Ray Hadley have accused innocent people of criminal activity, putting their reputation and safety at risk,” GetUp national director Paul Oosting said.