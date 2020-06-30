ABC critical to voters as Eden Monaro heads to the polls

Jun 30th 2020

As Eden Monaro prepares to head to the polls, GetUp has released an electorate snapshot showing just how critical the ABC is to the community in the wake of the bushfires, coronavirus and unprecedented funding cuts:

85% of Eden Monaro residents polled were affected by the bushfire crisis in some way.

72% agree or strongly agree that the ABC was a critical service for providing reliable and up-to-date information during the bushfire crisis.

69.8% would like the ABC to receive more funding, or have the $783m in cuts restored.

This electorate snapshot comes within days of ABC management confirming 250 jobs will be cut, the flagship 7:45am news bulletin will be cancelled and the national head of emergency broadcasting position will be made redundant.

GetUp’s National Director Paul Oosting said

“In a by-election that could come down to the wire, the ABC could be a vote-deciding issue for people in Eden-Monaro.

“People across the electorate have relied on the ABC like never before this year - our public broadcaster has kept people safe while fires raged, had rolling informative coverage during a global pandemic and kept children learning while schools have been shut.

“The impact of cuts to the ABC will be felt across the country but for the people in Eden-Monaro in particular, they will have severe consequences.

“Whether we're in or out of crisis, the ABC keeps us informed, connected and safe, but it is struggling to survive because of decades of crippling funding cuts.

“Just days out from the by-election, we’re calling on all candidates to commit to fighting for a strong and fully funded ABC if elected.

“It’s time to end the political interference, reverse the cuts and reinstate every dollar to guarantee a strong, independent, properly funded ABC.”

ABC and Eden Monaro electorate snapshot here.