Adani caught breaking the law… AGAIN.

Sep 12th 2018

GetUp is calling for the immediate prosecution of Adani after explosive evidence exposed the mining giant breaking the law by conducting illegal groundwater drilling works at the site of their proposed Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin in Central Queensland.

The evidence reveals Adani has broken environmental protection laws by secretly drilling into aquifers of the Great Artesian Basin, without obtaining groundwater protection approvals.

An ABC story also reveals Adani provided false and misleading reports to the Queensland Government to cover up their environmental crimes.

GetUp Environment Campaigner Sam Regester said Adani has been caught red-handed lying to the Queensland Government about its environmental vandalism and must stop drilling immediately.

“Adani has broken the law. The Queensland Government needs to urgently make Adani stop their illegal work then prosecute the company.

“At every step of this disastrous Carmichael mine proposal Adani have shown they will always do the wrong thing and can’t be trusted.

“This explosive story shows the Adani project does not ‘stack up’ environmentally, it shows Adani can’t be trusted to obey the law, to look after our precious groundwater and respect the right of Traditional Owners who do not give their consent to their land being destroyed by what would be one of the biggest coal mines in the world.

“Adani is putting our precious water supply in jeopardy at a time when 57% of Queensland is in drought and 100% of NSW is in drought, which shows the level of disrespect Adani has for the environment.

“The Queensland Government have been lied to. Adani has broken the law. It must pay the price, be prosecuted, and have its ‘Suitable Operator’ status immediately revoked.”

EDO Queensland’s legal briefing can be found here.