Adani resorts to smear tactics, attacks integrity of researchers to dodge tough questions

Oct 23rd 2024

First Nations people from across the continent are standing in solidarity with Wangan and Jagalingou Traditional Owners.

Adani’s latest attack on researchers exposes a deeper problem: Traditional Owners are forced to navigate a system built on imposed regulations, only to have their integrity questioned when scientific evidence finally backs up what they’ve been saying all along.

Instead of standing by their findings, Adani’s well-paid researchers are hiding behind a wall of corporate spin, letting city-based media managers do the talking. This evasive behaviour is yet another example of the lack of transparency and integrity in state and local environmental impact assessments - a system rooted in racism that continues to dismiss the cultural obligations and deep knowledge Traditional Owners have for their Country.

GetUp’s First Nations Justice Campaign Director Jason Field said:

"We acknowledge the Wangan and Jagalingou Traditional Owners, whose land and waters are at the heart of this struggle. We honour their deep connection to Country and recognise the ongoing impacts on their cultural heritage, rights, and responsibilities to protect these sacred lands.

“If the ‘other extensive independent scientific research on the Doongmabulla springs and related groundwater systems’ are so credible, why are the people who have undertaken that research not coming out and publicly standing by their work?

“Adani is resorting to baseless slurs to undermine the integrity of professionals whose scientific findings don’t align with their agenda. It’s a desperate attempt to discredit anyone who challenges their narrative, rather than facing the facts.”

The federal authorities doubts about whether there is a single source underground aquifer have just been confirmed. This is yet another example of where the Minister needs to exercise the powers available to her with respect to the national significance of water.

“What is the point of a water trigger in the EPBC act, if it is never going to be applied. What is the point of a Minister holding a nature positive summit when she has a demonstrated preference for approving coal and gas mining projects that are so destructive to the most critical element for nature - water,” continued Jason.

Alawa Traditional Owner Bradley Farrar from the Northern Territory said:

"Enough is enough - stop giving away our water! Our communities are already struggling with the impacts of water scarcity, and these reckless decisions are putting our future at risk.

“Water is life for us; it sustains our land, our culture, and our people. When it’s taken away, it’s not just the environment that suffers - our entire way of life is under threat."

ENDS