AEC declares GetUp independent

Feb 18th 2019

The Australian Electoral Commission has today endorsed GetUp as 100% independent.

The Australian Electoral Commission has today endorsed GetUp as 100% independent.

The independent agency has found:

GetUp campaigns are about issues, including its how-to-vote cards;

The fact that an organisation advocates an agenda on one side of the political spectrum does not mean it is operating for the benefit of all registered political parties on that side of the spectrum;

There is no evidence that GetUp is controlled by a registered political party or parties;

Multiple independent agencies, namely the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions and Australian Government Solicitor, are confident of GetUp’s independence.

National Director Paul Oosting said it’s a landmark decision.

“The AEC has declared that there is an important place for everyday people in our democracy. We put everyday people and what they want back at the centre of our politics.”

This is the third time hard right politicians have forced the AEC to investigate GetUp’s independence and the third time the agency has ruled in GetUp’s favour.

“The Australian Electoral Commission has strongly rejected the push by the hard right faction of the Coalition to shut everyday people out of politics.

“The hard right forced this expensive, two-year investigation on the GetUp movement, in the hope it would silence all one million of us. But it has done exactly the opposite.

“You don't make our democracy stronger by penalising a grassroots organisation for talking to voters.

“Today sets an important precedent for independent grassroots campaigning in Australia.”

The AEC’s full findings are attached.