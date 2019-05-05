After 25 years, Warringah is ready for climate leadership

May 5th 2019

Tony Abbott doesn’t represent Warringah’s views on climate change, he’s out of touch, out of date and could soon be out of office.

Tony Abbott doesn’t represent Warringah’s views on climate change, he’s out of touch, out of date and could soon be out of office.

That’s the resounding message voters have told more than 600 GetUp members who have knocked on a massive 20,000 doors and made 100,000 phone calls to residents.

And it’s being backed by a new poll of 805 people that shows climate change is overwhelmingly the issue that is turning former Liberal voters away from Tony Abbott.

The Lonergan poll - which puts Tony Abbott’s on track to lose Warringah with his primary vote down to 38% - shows:

Warringah voters rate climate change and the environment as the most important issue (35%, ahead of the economy at 27 %)

Up to 89% of Independent voters oppose Adani

Up to 68% of Independent voters nominate climate as top issue

Campaign director Miriam Lyons says voters were loud and clear: we want people in Canberra who will take action to protect our climate for future generations.

“People in Warringah are demanding action on climate change like never before,” she said.

“It’s clear our climate can’t afford another 25 years of Tony Abbott, this election Warringah will be voting for climate leadership.”

GetUp volunteer Paul Hense from Mosman says climate change motivated him to knock on doors for the first time in his life.

“I’ve witnessed a groundswell of community support for replacing Tony Abbott with someone willing to represent the values of people in Warringah.

“Tony Abbott is not representing our community, instead he’s used his 25 years in office to push an ideology which just doesn’t resonate with people who live here.”

“His views on climate change and his campaign against marriage equality put him at odds with most people in this community.”