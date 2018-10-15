Australian doctors’ orders: get #KidsoffNauru

Oct 15th 2018

Doctors are ramping up their push to get Kids off Nauru as the Morrison Government continues to ignore the plight of almost 100 children in the offshore detention centre.

One of Australia's leading paediatricians and paediatric representative on the AMA Federal Council Dr Paul Bauert, features in television and radio ads going to air from today, declaring the situation for children detained on Nauru as critical.

At the same time, almost 6000 of Australia’s doctors have signed an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison supporting the call from the Australian Medical Association, the Royal Australia College of Physicians and nine other medical colleges to immediately transfer children and their families from Nauru to appropriate medical care.

Dr Paul Bauert said this advice has so far been ignored by the Morrison Government.

“I have reviewed many cases of these children myself, it is simply unconscionable that we are keeping these children and their families in a situation which we know is a critical threat to their health and wellbeing,” he said.

“The situation for children on Nauru is a humanitarian emergency requiring urgent intervention and removal of all these children and their families to medical treatment in Australia.”

Almost 100 children remain detained on Nauru, where they have been for more than five years. Some were born behind bars, and have spent their entire lives being referred to by a number, not their name.

Dr Bauert is meeting politicians in Canberra in a bid to get have this urgent medical crisis on Nauru addressed.